Switzerland adds Portugal, Canada to mandatory Covid quarantine list

Switzerland on Monday added another four including Angola, Australia, Denmark and Zambia.

The countries were added due to concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.

Czech Republic, Egypt, Malawi, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom were added on Saturday.

READ MORE: Switzerland imposes quarantine on all arrivals from UK

On Friday, several countries were added to the list including Belgium, Botswana, Eswatini, Hong Kong, Israel, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The official list is available here.

What does it mean to be on the list?

People arriving from these countries need to present a negative test on arrival and must quarantine for ten days. This is the case even if people are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.

The rule applies to Swiss citizens and residents, as well as visitors.

You also need to do another test between day 4 and day 7, along with informing cantonal authorities.

You also need to fill in the entry form.

READ MORE: Here is the form you need to enter Switzerland

The full list of stipulations is illustrated below.

Image: FOPH

Click here for official government information.