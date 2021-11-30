Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

<div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Omikron: Portugal, two other countries added to Swiss list of countries at risk</strong></p><p>As of today, Portugal, Canada, Nigeria and Japan are on the list of countries at risk. This means arrivals from these countries, including Swiss citizens and permanent residents returning to Switzerland, need to present a negative test on arrival and must quarantine for 10 days. This is the case even if people are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus.</p><p class="p1">They will have to do another test between day 4 and day 7, along with informing cantonal authorities.</p><p>The UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, and 16 other countries are already on Switzerland's fast-expanding "virus variant of concern" list.</p><p>The entire list, to date, can be seen <a href="https://www.bag.admin.ch/bag/en/home/krankheiten/ausbrueche-epidemien-pandemien/aktuelle-ausbrueche-epidemien/novel-cov/empfehlungen-fuer-reisende/liste.html">here</a>.</p><p><strong>Swiss government convenes today for an emergency meeting</strong></p><p>The Federal Council is holding a “crisis” meeting today to discuss whether to implement stricter Covid measures amid worsening epidemiological situation and the new danger posed by the Omikron variant.</p><p>It was widely expected that the Federal Council, which last week renounced to introduce new national restrictions, would wait until after the November 28th Covid law referendum, to announce tougher rules.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211129/will-switzerland-tighten-measures-after-successful-covid-referendum/">Will Switzerland tighten measures after successful Covid referendum?</a></strong></p><p>According to media reports, the new measures could include limiting the number of participants at private events from 30 to 10, a shorter validity period for coronavirus tests, and / or the expansion of the mask requirement.</p><p>The new measures would be announced before Christmas.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211125/what-new-covid-19-rules-are-likely-in-switzerland/">What new Covid-19 rules are likely in Switzerland?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Could the fourth dose of Covid vaccine be needed against Omikron?</strong></p><p>Swiss epidemiologists are <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/des-politiciens-plaident-pour-lintroduction-de-la-regle-des-2g-943548157500">saying</a> the fourth “booster” shot is not out of the questions to manage the Omikron mutation.</p><p>While not much is known about the strain at this time — for instance, how infectious or dangerous it is — some experts believe the fourth dose may become necessary.</p><p>The good news is that the current mRNA-type vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna “can be quickly adapted to protect against new variants”, said infectious disease specialist Christian Garzoni.</p><p>However, according to Emma Hodcroft, epidemiology expert at the University of Bern, “it will be necessary to ensure that the current vaccines protect against the new variant before considering a fourth dose”.</p><p><strong>Swiss hotels fear new closures</strong></p><p>After having been strongly impacted by the pandemic for more than a year and a half, Switzerland’s hotel sector is again experiencing a growing number of booking cancellations, while new reservations are scarce,<a href="https://www.hotelleriesuisse.ch/de/verband-und-geschaeftsstelle/news/news-coronavirus-5"> according</a> to a press release by umbrella organisation Hotelleriesuisse.</p><p>This situation is explained by the new quarantine rules imposed on guests coming from countries important for the sector such as the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium.</p><p>The association “hopes that further confinement can be avoided, because for a large part of Swiss hotels, a normal winter season is central. The tourism branch generates a large part of its income during the winter months”.<strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211128/switzerland-bans-all-uk-citizens-and-residents-arriving-from-uk/">Clarification: Switzerland imposes quarantine on all arrivals from UK</a></strong></p><p><strong>Beware: high avalanche danger exists in some regions of the Alps</strong></p><p>The snow that has fallen in some mountain regions in recent days has created an avalanche danger. It is strong (degree 4 out of 5) in the Bernese Oberland and in the Glarus Alps. For much of the remaining Alpine areas, it is degree 3, <a href="https://www.bluewin.ch/fr/infos/suisse/fort-danger-d-avalanches-dans-certaines-r-gions-des-alpes-988244.html">according</a> to the Institute for the Study of Snow and Avalanches.</p><p>Along the mountains, 50 centimetres of fresh snow was measured over thr weekend, with 5 to 20 centimeters falling again on the northern slope of the Alps in recent hours.</p><p>More heavy snowfall is expected for the weekend.</p><p><em><strong>Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.</strong></em></p>
