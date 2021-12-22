EXPLAINED: What are the rules for entering Switzerland this Christmas?

<p class="p1">From Monday, December 20th, Switzerland again changed its entry rules, both for people who live in Switzerland and those visiting from abroad.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While the travel quarantine requirement has largely been removed for people entering the country, comprehensive testing rules now apply.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">There are also restrictions based on which country you are entering from and whether or not you have been vaccinated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p class="p1"><strong>What are the new testing rules?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">From December 20th, the entry rules will be relaxed, whereby people only need to show one test on entry (either PCR or antigen).</span></p><p class="p3"><span class="s1">The PCR test can be up to 72 hours old, the antigen test must be less than 24 hours old.</span></p><p class="p4">Formerly this was just a PCR test.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">The requirement of completing another test from days four to seven after arriving has been dropped for people who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from the virus.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Unvaccinated or non-recovered people will need to complete either a PCR or an antigen test and send the result to the canton from day four to day seven.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><strong>Who does the testing rule apply to?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">The testing rule applies to people who live in Switzerland or people who are visiting. It applies regardless of citizenship or residency status.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">There are however some exceptions, for example people under 16, transit passengers and people who are arriving from border regions in neighbouring states.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">For more information on the exceptions, please check out the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211219/travel-what-are-switzerlands-new-entry-requirements/"><strong>READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s new testing requirements for entry?</strong></a></p><p class="p4"><strong>What about quarantines?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">There are currently no travel-related quarantines imposed in Switzerland.</p><p class="p4"><span class="Apple-converted-space">Where quarantines and isolation orders do exist, this will be for contact cases with people who have the virus or who have a variant of the virus. </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211202/omicron-in-switzerland-vaccinated-people-also-have-to-quarantine/"><strong>Omicron in Switzerland: Vaccinated people also have to quarantine</strong></a></p><p class="p4"><strong>Who is allowed to enter?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p4">Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has compiled a high-risk list and a list of virus variant countries.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Anyone arriving from a country on the high-risk list will need to be fully vaccinated.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">As at December 20th, the high-risk list includes several large countries including India, the United Kingdom and the United States.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">Entry from virus variant countries is not allowed for anyone other than a Swiss citizen or resident, regardless of vaccination status.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4">For a comprehensive summary of the rules for the high-risk list, including which countries are currently on the list, check out the following link.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p4"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211220/which-countries-are-on-switzerlands-high-risk-list/"><strong>READ MORE: Which countries are on Switzerland’s high-risk list?</strong></a></p><p class="p4"><strong>How do I know whether I can enter Switzerland?<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></strong></p><p class="p6"><span class="s1">As a recognition that the rules are complicated, the Swiss government has set up an interactive tool called ‘Travelcheck’.</span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s1">This allows you to put in your personalised information, including where you are entering from, your residency and citizenship status and your vaccination status.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p6"><span class="s1">You will then get an automate personalised response with information as to your entry situation.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></span></p><p class="p7"><span class="s1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211219/travel-what-are-switzerlands-new-entry-requirements/"><b>Travel: What are Switzerland’s new entry requirements?</b><b></b></a></span></p>
