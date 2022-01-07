Renting in Switzerland: What financial info can my landlord ask for?

<p class="p1">Anyone wanting to secure a rental property in Switzerland will have to jump through several hoops before they get into their new home.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Simply finding a flat is difficult enough – particularly in larger cities – as you will need to stand out from an ever-growing crowd to prove you should be the lucky one to move in.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211230/renting-in-switzerland-what-questions-can-landlords-ask-prospective-tenants/"><strong>Renting in Switzerland: The questions your landlord can and cannot ask you</strong></a></p><p class="p1">It might sound relatively obvious, but a landlord can only ask for information related to the person’s stay in the flat.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is not properly defined, but Switzerland’s <a href="https://ratgeber.immowelt.ch/a/mieterselbstauskunft-wann-mieter-luegen-duerfen.html">Immowelt describes this as</a> “information a landlord needs to actually select a tenant based on objective criteria”.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><strong>Can a landlord ask me about my income? </strong></p><p class="p1">Your landlord does not need to receive a copy of your annual earnings, however you can be asked your rough earnings - i.e. a bracket like CHF90,000 to 100,000.</p><p class="p1">Landlords can also ask for a percentage figure as to how much your rent comes to out of your total earnings.</p><p class="p1">Landlords will be able to ask for proof of income, but only for the purposes of clarifying the financial circumstances of the tenant.</p><p class="p1">Generally, landlords will not want your rent to be higher than a third of your earnings, although the ultimate decision rests with the landlord him/herself.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220103/explained-the-hidden-costs-of-renting-in-switzerland/"><strong>EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of renting in Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Landlords can also ask for debt certificates from the previous two years from independent agencies which determine an individual’s credit rating.</p><p>Landlords can also ask for information about how your previous tenancy ended.</p><p>Information on financial information not relevant for the apartment, i.e. contracts and ownership of other properties and anything else not related to a tenant’s capacity to pay the rent.</p><p class="p1"><strong>Can a landlord as for a confirmation of having no debt from a previous landlord (Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung)?</strong></p><p class="p1">In Germany and Austria, landlords will often ask for a Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung - which is the German name of the certificate from a previous landlord which says you don’t owe them any money.</p><p class="p1">While this is relatively common place elsewhere, in Switzerland the previous landlord is under no obligation to provide this certificate - and a tenant is also under no obligation to show it.</p><p class="p1">However, as with everything in this list, such a certificate is likely to help convince a landlord that a tenant is trustworthy.</p><p class="p1">A landlord looking at two identical applications is likely to decide in favour of the tenant who has provided a Mietschuldenfreiheitsbescheinigung rather than the tenant who hasn’t.</p><p class="p1">If your landlord will not provide you with one - or asks for a large sum of money to get it - you can provide this information to your prospective landlord.</p><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div>
