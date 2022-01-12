EXPLAINED: Why did Switzerland relax Covid quarantine rules?

On the same day the Swiss government announced the quarantine rule would be shortened, Switzerland recorded the highest ever number of cases in a 24-hour period: 32,881.

However, although the situation is serious in some hospitals and ICUs in Switzerland, hospitalisations have not followed a parallel trend alongside case numbers as they did earlier in the pandemic.

The government indicated that the less dangerous nature of the Omicron strain allowed a relaxation of the quarantine rules.

“People who have been vaccinated or have previously recovered from COVID-19 are far less likely to require hospital treatment after becoming infected with the Omicron variant than with the Delta variant.”

“The proportion of people admitted to hospital who have to be treated in intensive care is also lower.”

Clearly, by turning the screws on the country’s sizeable unvaccinated population, the government believes the pandemic can be brought to an end.

“New scientific findings also confirm that the third vaccine dose significantly helps to prevent hospital admissions. Vaccination continues to offer the best protection against severe illness and long-term consequences.”

In addition, the high number of people in quarantine threatened to bring the country to a standstill.

As The Local Switzerland reported earlier in January, more than 100,000 people are in quarantine, which placed significant risk on the country’s infrastructure and services.

“Cantonal contact tracing capacity as well as the economy and society have come under increased pressure as the number of people affected by isolation and quarantine requirements has risen sharply in recent weeks.”

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer told SRF on Sunday “it is actually appropriate that we reconsider the quarantine period.”

Some cantons have shortened the quarantine from ten days to seven days, while Cantonal Health Directors are pushing for it to be further capped at five days.

Maurer said the quarantine for coming into contact with a positive-tested person should be abolished completely, although there have been no further indications the Swiss government intends to do this.

Covid-19: Most Swiss cantons shorten their quarantine requirements