Covid-19: Most Swiss cantons shorten their quarantine requirements

Though the Federal Council has scrapped the travel quarantine in December in favour of tests, the 10-day requirement remained in place for those who test positive for the virus or unvaccinated people who come into contact with someone who has.

Those who are not tested positive, however, but have been merely exposed to an infected person, don’t have to quarantine if they are vaccinated or recovered within the past four months, and have no symptoms of Covid.

Nevertheless, health authorities recommend that they get tested four to seven days after contact, wear a mask, and avoiding public places.

People who are quarantined can leave the confinement by the seventh day, but only if a test shows a negative result at that time.

There have been calls to lift the quarantine after the fifth day in confinement, as is currently the case in the United States, but Switzerland is not likely to follow this example for the time being.

However, most cantons are now allowing to end the quarantine after seven days.

That is the case as at January 3rd for the two Appenzells, Basel-City, Bern, Geneva, Lucerne, Neuchâtel, Nidwald, Obwald Schwyz, St.Gallen, Ticino, Vaud, Fribourg, Jura, Uri, Valais, Zug, and Zurich.

The reason for this move is primarily economic, as business circles, along with the government itself, fear the collapse of the country’s essential infrastructure if an increasing number of people is confined.

For instance, Swiss Federal Railways and Swiss Post are warning that quarantines of their employees could seriously impact their services.

Figures from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) show that as at December 30th, nearly 90,000 people were quarantined in Switzerland, a number that is likely to increase in the next days.

From the health perspective, seven-day quarantines would not worsen the epidemiological situation, experts say.

“In view of the current package of measures with vaccination and booster, a long quarantine period does not help much epidemiologically”, according to Covid-19 Task Force member Marcel Tanner.

And Didier Trono, head of the virology laboratory at the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne (EPFL) noted in an interview with public broadcaster RTS on Sunday that numerous long quarantines “risk paralysing our society.”

He added that shorter quarantines “make sense” and don’t imply that “we are giving up the fight against the pandemic”.

