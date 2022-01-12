Today in Switzerland: A round-up of the latest news on Wednesday

<div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p><strong>Peak of Omicron wave to hit Switzerland in the next two weeks</strong></p><p>The cases attributed to Omicron, which is responsible for nearly 77 percent of all infections in Switzerland, is expected to reach its peak in the last week of January, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/cet-ete-sil-ny-a-pas-de-nouveau-variant-on-pourra-vivre-normalement-390001387681">according</a> to Tanja Stadler, head of Covid-19 Task Force.</p><p>At the end of this wave, between 65 and 85 percent of Switzerland’s population should have immunity against Omicron, she said.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20220111/40000-cases-daily-in-zurich-as-authorities-warn-of-triage-for-the-unvaccinated/"><strong>READ MORE: ‘40,000 cases daily in Zurich’ as authorities warn of triage for the unvaccinated</strong></a></p><p>“We expect the number of cases to rise, then stabilise or decrease”, <a href="https://www.20min.ch/fr/story/cet-ete-sil-ny-a-pas-de-nouveau-variant-on-pourra-vivre-normalement-390001387681">noted</a> Virginie Masserey, head of the infection control section at the Federal Office of Public Health.</p><p>As far as healthcare system is concerned, hospitalisations linked to the Delta variant are on the decline, while those linked to Omicron "have not yet been observed”, she said.</p><p><strong>The most sought-after housing during the pandemic: spacious and away from cities</strong></p><p>More spacious accommodations, preferably with a balcony or a garden and outside urban centres, were most in demand in Switzerland in the second half of 2021, <a href="http://the Federal Housing Commission">according</a> to a report by the Federal Housing Commission (FHC).</p><p>The home-working obligation also meant the Swiss favoured properties with an extra room to set up an office.</p><p>FHC also reports that the number of people wanting to buy property during the pandemic has increased, resulting in higher prices.</p><p>https://twitter.com/BWO_OFL/status/1480488130184630275</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20211108/swiss-property-prices-see-strongest-rise-in-years/">Swiss property prices see strongest rise in years</a></strong></p><p><strong>Lack of qualified personnel threatens Switzerland labour market</strong></p><p>With nearly 150,000 people currently in quarantine, placing Switzerland’s critical infrastructure at risk, Omicron offers a foretaste of what could become a huge problem for the country in the years to come: impending shortage of trained workers.</p><p>The reason is that the number of people retiring is higher than that of new employees.</p><p>Consequently, a gap is growing between the demand from the economy, which is constantly creating new jobs, and the ever-shrinking supply of skilled labour — employees who have a vocational diploma or university degree.</p><p>“The impact on the labour market will be huge,” <a href="https://www.blick.ch/fr/news/une-menace-pour-la-prosperite-economique-la-suisse-manque-de-main-d-uvre-et-cela-ne-vas-pas-sameliorer-id17132726.html?utm_source=High%2BFive&utm_campaign=91d26f343a-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_HIGH_FIVE&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_93acd101d3-91d26f343a-511334402&mc_cid=91d26f343a&mc_eid=5dcd7c3844">said</a> Tino Senoner, director of Dynajobs, who predicts a shortage of 365,000 specialised workers by 2025.</p><p><strong>More foreign students enrolled at Swiss universities</strong></p><p>The reputation of Switzerland’s higher education system has not lessened during the pandemic: the number of international students continued to increase in 2020, according to <a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home.assetdetail.18584476.html">new figures</a> released by the Federal Statistical Office.</p><p>And a similar upward trend was recorded in 2021 as well.</p><p>At the start of the 2020 school year, nearly 12,300 new foreign students attended Swiss educational institutions, an increase of 4 percent over the previous year.</p><p>Nationals of neighbouring countries constitute the majority of international students. But the number of Chinese citizens is also increasing : between 2019 and 2020, it went up by more than a quarter (27 percent) at the bachelor's and master's level.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210915/how-much-universities-in-switzerland-charge-foreigners-compared-to-locals/">How much universities in Switzerland charge foreigners compared to locals</a></strong></p><p><em><strong>If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at news@thelocal.ch</strong></em></p>
