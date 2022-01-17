Tobacco, tax and animal testing: What’s at stake in Switzerland’s February referendum?

In terms of the number of issues to be brought to the ballot box, 2022 is set to be a busy year for Swiss voters.

On February 13th, In the first of four rounds of voting to take place this year, citizens will have to decide on four issues. Here’s an explanation of what they entail:

“Yes to the ban on animal and human experiments”

This initiative seeks to prohibit animal experiments, as well as the import of products that have been developed using animal testing.

Tests on human beings are also included in the initiative.

It also demands that research not involving animals should receive the same level of government funding as is currently provided for tests with animals.

If the initiative is accepted, no new medications, vaccines, or treatments for various diseases could be developed in Switzerland using animal experiments.

The action is spearheaded by dozens of animal protection groups, as well as representatives of Social Democrats and Green parties.

The government opposes this move, arguing that such a ban would entail major disadvantages. Humans and animals would no longer be able to benefit from many new medical advances. Also, research and development would be severely hampered and jobs in these fields would be threatened.

Will animal experiments be outlawed in Switzerland? Government photo / admin.ch

“Yes to protecting children and young adults from tobacco advertising”

Advertising of tobacco products is permitted in Switzerland, though subject to certain restrictions. Such promotion aimed specifically at minors is, however, banned.

Most cantons have also introduced further bans, prohibiting tobacco advertising on billboards and in cinemas, or stopping tobacco companies from sponsoring events.

The initiative committee, which consists of cancer and pulmonary leagues, the Swiss Society for Public Health, pediatric associations, and other pro-health groups, seeks to prevent all tobacco advertising from reaching minors. The same rules would apply for electronic cigarettes.

The Federal Council and Parliament oppose the initiative, believing it goes too far. They have launched a counter-proposal in the form of the new Tobacco Products Act.

It would ban advertising of tobacco products and electronic cigarettes on billboards and in cinemas. In addition, tobacco companies would no longer be permitted to give away free cigarettes or to sponsor events in Switzerland. This legislation can come into force regardless of the outcome of the vote on November 13th.

“Amendment of the Federal Act on Stamp Duties”

When a company in Switzerland raises capital by issuing shares, the federal government levies a new issues tax (‘stamp duty’), which amounts to 1 percent of the capital raised. The tax is only levied on amounts exceeding 1 million francs. As a rule, small businesses do not pay this tax; only medium-sized and large companies are subject to it.

The Federal Council and Parliament want to abolish the stamp duty to reduce investment costs, which will have a positive effect on economic growth and jobs.

While this move will result in a loss of 250 million francs annually, it would be “financially bearable”, the government said.

But according to opponents like trade unions and Social Democratic party, the main beneficiaries of the abolition of the stamp duty will be corporations, banks and insurance companies.

Average citizens, on the other hand, will gain nothing, while risking the loss of state benefits as the government will have less revenue in its coffers.

“Federal Act on a Package of Measures to Benefit the Media”

With less advertising income, Switzerland’s national and regional media are under financial pressure. This has a negative impact on society, as newspapers, radio and television stations, as well as online media provide the population with information and, according to the government, “bring social cohesion”.

Authorities want to is to offer subsidies to the media for a period of seven years, on condition that the media are aimed primarily at a Swiss audience and deal with a range of political, business and social topics “.“essential for direct democracy”.

Swiss news media could get funding from the government. Photo by Juliana Malta on Unsplash

Opponents, mainly from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, argue however that this would be a waste of public money and that the independence of the media would be undermined, as they would no longer dare to criticise “the hand that feeds them”, that is, the government.

