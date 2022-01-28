Switzerland to end quarantine and working from home obligation

Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset announced the change at a press conference on Friday, January 28th.

“We are in a good situation today. We can take steps forward” Berset said.

Switzerland will remove the obligation to work from home which has been in place since late 2021.

The quarantine rules will also be relaxed.

The announcement comes despite Switzerland continually hitting record numbers of new Covid infections over the past few weeks.

READ MORE: Covid: One in ten Swiss infected in past week

Fortunately, hospitalisations and ICU admissions remain low, which experts believe is due to the less virulent nature of the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 90 percent of new infections.

Berset however said he wanted to avoid the term ‘Freedom Day’ for February 2nd. The term, which has been used in the United Kingdom, has been favoured by several Swiss politicians, particularly on the conservative end of the political spectrum.

“It’s a warlike expression, other countries have thrown it around, not Switzerland.”

“It could be a happy day. Or happy days.” said Berset.

“Something can always happen. But the prospects are good.”

Berset also said there were no plans to get rid of the Covid certificate requirement.

“The obligation to obtain a certificate applies worldwide. Being able to travel is also a certain form of freedom.”

More to come….