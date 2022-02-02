Travel: Switzerland proposes end to Covid entry rules

The Swiss government on Wednesday afternoon announced the relaxation of some Covid measures, along with a plan to end most remaining measures by the start of March.

The specific measures that have been relaxed – as well as the future plans – are laid out at the following link.

The Swiss government has also proposed further changes to travel rules, which will also be decided on by the cantons as part of the consultation process.

This includes removing all Covid-related entry rules in place in the country.

The requirement for people who are unvaccinated or not recovered from the virus to be tested on arrival would be dropped.

The requirement to provide contact details in Switzerland’s entry form would also be dropped.

Tourists would no longer need to get and show Covid certificates, as these would not be in use in Switzerland. If they remain in use, i.e. for larger events as laid out in path two above, then tourists would still be required to show certificates at these events.

The Swiss government did however say that the overall Covid certificate would not be scrapped even if it was no longer required domestically as this may need to be shown abroad, i.e. for travel or entry to certain venues.

The consultation is set to end on February 9th, with the changes to be put in place from February 17th onwards.

Stay tuned to The Local for more information when it becomes available.

Click here for the official government press release.