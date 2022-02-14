For members
TRANSPORT
EXPLAINED: Why free public transport is illegal in Zurich
Any law or referendum which has the effect of making public transport free is illegal in Zurich. Here's why.
Published: 14 February 2022 12:09 CET
The Swiss city of Zurich. Photo by Tobias A. Müller on Unsplash
DRIVING
Bottlenecks and delays: Which Swiss cities have the worst traffic?
Switzerland may not be known for bad traffic, but there are some frustrating congestion points which can see people lose dozens of hours a year. Here's where it gets the worst.
Published: 10 February 2022 16:24 CET
