COVID-19 RULES
Reader question: Which Swiss cantons will keep the Covid certificate in place?
Several Swiss cantons have expressed a desire to keep the Covid certificate in place. What does that mean for the relaxation of Covid measures?
Published: 16 February 2022 17:48 CET
Will the Covid certificate requirement remain in place anywhere? A illustration picture taken on September 14, 2021 in Lausanne shows a Swiss Covid certificate displayed on a smartphone and a fork and knife, as Switzerland decided to widely extend the obligation of health pass, facing a pandemic of Covid-19 which continues to fill the hospitals and the beds of intensive care and an insufficient rate of vaccination. - From September 13, 2021, it is necessary to show its Covid certificate to enter a restaurant or a bar, enter in an exhibition place, cinema's or a sporting event indoors. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
ANALYSIS: Switzerland ends most Covid restrictions — but what’s next?
As expected, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday the near-total lifting of coronavirus measures from February 17th. This is what Switzerland should do to prevent another outbreak and protect people at risk.
Published: 16 February 2022 16:32 CET
