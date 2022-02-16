BREAKING: Switzerland to scrap Covid certificate, most mask rules

The centrepiece of the new announcement will be a complete relaxation of the Covid certificate requirement.

Covid certificates – which show someone has been vaccinated, recovered or in some cases has tested negatives – will no longer be required in restaurants, cinemas or at events.

Covid certificates can however be required by the cantons.

Covid certificates can also be issued for the purposes of travel abroad and visiting the EU, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

Existing Covid certificates remain valid for international travel and the EU, provided the underlying reason for the certificate is valid (vaccination, recovery or negative test).

Masks will no longer be required in shops, supermarkets and the workplace, while they will continue to be required in public transport for the meantime.

Restrictions on private events will be relaxed.

All Covid-related border restrictions will also be relaxed from Thursday.

“It will no longer be necessary to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test or complete an entry form” the government wrote.

The recommendation to work from home has also been relaxed, which may have consequences for cross-border workers.

Switzerland: Cross-border workers may be penalised for working from home

The Swiss government will also no longer cover the costs of Covid testing in most cases, other than for “healthcare and socio-medical institutions”, or in companies that form a part of Switzerland’s “critical infrastructure”.

School testing will remain funded until March.

Payments for those who have lost earnings due to the pandemic and the subsequent measures will cease as of Thursday, February 17th.

Why are measures being relaxed?

Since autumn 2021, the major metric in determining whether to put new measures in place has been hospitalisations and ICU capacity rather than infection rates.

The Swiss government cited this in their press statement, saying they were not concerned the relaxation could lead to a rise in severe cases of the virus and hospital admissions.

“The epidemiological situation continues to develop positively,” the government wrote on Wednesday.

“Thanks to the high level of immunity among the population, it is unlikely that the healthcare system will be overburdened despite the continued high level of virus circulation.

“For the Federal Council, this means that the conditions are in place for a rapid normalisation of social and economic life.”

More to follow.