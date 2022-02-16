Read news from:
BREAKING: Switzerland to scrap Covid certificate, most mask rules

Switzerland will wind back most Covid restrictions including the Covid certificate and rules for masks and entry from Thursday, February 17th, the Swiss government confirmed on Wednesday.

Published: 16 February 2022 14:16 CET
Swiss health minister Alain Berset speaks in front of a Swiss flag
Swiss Interior and health Minister Alain Berset. Image: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The centrepiece of the new announcement will be a complete relaxation of the Covid certificate requirement. 

Covid certificates – which show someone has been vaccinated, recovered or in some cases has tested negatives – will no longer be required in restaurants, cinemas or at events. 

Covid certificates can however be required by the cantons.

Covid certificates can also be issued for the purposes of travel abroad and visiting the EU, the government confirmed on Wednesday.

Existing Covid certificates remain valid for international travel and the EU, provided the underlying reason for the certificate is valid (vaccination, recovery or negative test). 

Masks will no longer be required in shops, supermarkets and the workplace, while they will continue to be required in public transport for the meantime. 

Restrictions on private events will be relaxed. 

All Covid-related border restrictions will also be relaxed from Thursday. 

“It will no longer be necessary to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test or complete an entry form” the government wrote. 

The recommendation to work from home has also been relaxed, which may have consequences for cross-border workers. 

Switzerland: Cross-border workers may be penalised for working from home

The Swiss government will also no longer cover the costs of Covid testing in most cases, other than for “healthcare and socio-medical institutions”, or in companies that form a part of Switzerland’s “critical infrastructure”. 

School testing will remain funded until March. 

Payments for those who have lost earnings due to the pandemic and the subsequent measures will cease as of Thursday, February 17th. 

Why are measures being relaxed? 

Since autumn 2021, the major metric in determining whether to put new measures in place has been hospitalisations and ICU capacity rather than infection rates. 

The Swiss government cited this in their press statement, saying they were not concerned the relaxation could lead to a rise in severe cases of the virus and hospital admissions. 

“The epidemiological situation continues to develop positively,” the government wrote on Wednesday. 

“Thanks to the high level of immunity among the population, it is unlikely that the healthcare system will be overburdened despite the continued high level of virus circulation.

“For the Federal Council, this means that the conditions are in place for a rapid normalisation of social and economic life.”

More to follow. 

Will Switzerland relax all Covid measures on Wednesday?

Swiss authorities will announce on Wednesday whether they will end all or some of the remaining restrictions — and when. Here's what we know so far about the announcement.

Published: 15 February 2022 17:07 CET
After dropping the work-from-home order and the quarantine requirement for Covid contacts on February 2nd, Switzerland could soon scrap other measures that are still in place.

This step would signal “the beginning of a new phase in the pandemic”, president Ignazio Cassis said, adding that after two years of restrictions, “we see light on the horizon.”

Which measures are likely to be lifted?

The Federal Council is expected to announce one of the two possible exit strategies on Wednesday.

The first one would see the lifting of almost all measures from February 17th, including the requirement to show Covid certificates to enter bars, restaurants, and other indoor venues.

There would also be no further restrictions on private meetings, while large events would no longer have to be authorised. 

Some measures would remain in place, including the requirement to isolate if you test positive, along with safety and hygiene plans for all large events. 

The government said these measures would fall provided “the current wave of infections passes its peak”, and vaccinations / boosters continue to progress.

The peak seems to have been reached, with the number of new cases dropping by half — from more than 40,000 reported at the beginning of February to just over 20,000 on Tuesday.

However, it is still to be seen whether the downward trend will continue.

READ MORE: Covid-19 infections: Has Switzerland reached the peak yet?

The other condition, increase in vaccinations / boosters, has proven more difficult to fulfil, as Switzerland’s immunisation rate of 66.8 percent and booster rate of 40.9 percent still trails the European Union’s average and is not expected to increase significantly at this point.

The second strategy proposed is more cautious than the first, although it would still see the relaxation of several measures on February 17th. 

Covid certificates would no longer be required for restaurants, although seating would still be compulsory. The 2G rule – i.e. requiring people to be vaccinated or recovered – would apply wherever the 2G-Plus rule applies (i.e. nightclubs, choirs, swimming pools and saunas and indoor sporting activities). 

There would be no further restrictions on private meetings, while large outdoor events would no longer need to be authorised via a permit. 

Mask rules would remain in place, along with the isolation rule for people who test positive and the 2G rule for certain venues. These would be lifted in future as soon as the situation allows it. 

READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s plans to relax Covid measures – and will they happen

So which path is the Federal Council most likely to choose?

Given the improved epidemiological situation, including fewer Covid-related hospitalisations and deaths, the first one seems a logical choice.

As Blick reported on Tuesday, “after consultation with the cantons, the ‘turbo’ opening is coming”.

“The development in the number of cases as well as in hospital admissions creates confidence. Many measures such as the obligation to obtain a certificate hardly make sense anymore”, Rudolph Hauri, head of Conference of Cantonal Health Directors, told Blick.

“From an overall perspective, it is therefore time to move away from collective measures and focus more on individual, voluntary ones”, he added.

The only question that remains is the obligation to wear a mask.

“Wearing a mask still makes sense where you are together in smaller spaces for a long time. In public transport, for example, the mask requirement should be retained”, according to Hauri.

READ MORE: When will Switzerland relax mask rules?

