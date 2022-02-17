For members
Reader question: What are the rules if I travel to France via Switzerland?
As the ski season continues many travellers will be coming to the French Alps and often the most convenient route is to fly into Geneva and then cross the border into France - but what does this mean for travel rules?
Published: 17 February 2022 14:38 CET
The France-Switzerland border is fully open. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?
Headed to Switzerland or returning home from abroad? These are the current entry rules.
Published: 17 February 2022 14:15 CET
