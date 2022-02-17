Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 17 February 2022 07:34 CET
Pricier coffee may no longer be your cup of tea. Photo by Jason Villanueva on Pexels

For the first time in 23 months, it’s back to (almost) normal

If you have just landed in Switzerland from another planet, let us bring you up to date on what is happening in the country from today.

Nearly all Covid-related measures have been scrapped, such as:

  • Covid certificate will no longer be compulsory in any establishment in Switzerland.
  • The mask will also no longer be required in stores, restaurants, offices and other venues. However, it remains compulsory in public transport and health establishments, but only until March 31st, as is the five-day isolation of positive people.
  • The government continues to pay for Covid tests of people with symptoms and all antigen tests
  • There are no longer any entry restrictions onto Swiss territory.

The measures were lifted  because “the epidemiological situation continues to develop positively,” the government said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Switzerland to scrap Covid certificate and most mask rules
 

Are masks still obligatory on board planes?

Regardless of whether aircraft falls under the category of ‘public transport’ in the same sense as trains and buses, masks continue to be required on board SWISS and Helvetic Airways.

The reason, according to SWISS’ spokesperson Michael Stief is that “the pandemic situation is different around the world. In addition, this measure cannot be lifted unilaterally by a country”.

Helvetic spokesperson Simon Benz added that “for many employees and passengers, the protective and hygiene measures have become routine and contribute to their personal well-being”.

Other other hand, masks are no longer required at Switzerland’s airports.

Switzerland’s reaction to the lifting of measures: satisfaction and wit

Economic circles,  business associations, and politicians have praised the Federal Council’s decision to scrap Covid restrictions. But they are not the only ones.

Scores of “regular” people took to social media as well to share their elation, responding to the government’s announcement with good humour.

These are  just two examples of what’s trending in the digital realm in Switzerland:

Bye, Covid certificate! Instagram cesmemespasdroles

Price of coffee in Switzerland may be hard to swallow

After petrol, gas and electricity, it is now the turn of coffee to become more expensive.

Coffee is one of the products that recorded the highest increases. For example, Migros raised the cost of a pack of M-Classic espresso from 4.90 to 5.40 francs, while at Coop the Lavazza Oro brand went from 8.85 to 9.20.

But there is more: besides coffee, the price of pasta also went up, and other common products like mineral water, salty snacks and chocolate are likely to become costlier in the near future as well.

Suppliers blame the increases on inflation, along with higher  costs of wheat and packaging materials.

READ MORE: How to drink coffee like the Swiss

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 16 February 2022 07:35 CET
Announcement about the lifting of coronavirus measures is imminent

The Federal Council will announce this afternoon which Covid measures will be scrapped from tomorrow or in the near future.

Likely to fall is the Covid certificate requirement to enter bars, restaurants, and other indoor venues. There would also be no further restrictions on private meetings, while large events would no longer have to be authorised. 

However, mask requirements on public transport in other tight spaces will probably remain in place for the time being.

READ MORE: Will Switzerland relax all Covid measures on Wednesday?

40 percent of Switzerland’s population infected with Omicron in four weeks

A very large majority of Swiss residents will have “some immunity” against Covid at the end of this winter, whether through vaccination or contamination with the virus, according to the Covid-19 Task Force.

Nearly 900,000 people tested positive in just four weeks during the winter of 2021-2022; if unreported cases are also taken into account,  this figure is likely three or four times higher, the task force reported.

In the end, up to 3.6 million people may have been infected with the coronavirus, most of them with the Omicron variant.

Being a homeowner in Switzerland got even more expensive

Yet another study confirms what we already knew: that properties in Switzerland became even costlier than before.

In 2021, prices rose by an average of 6 percent for single-family houses and 5.5 percent for apartments, according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) — an economic indicator that measures the development of market prices for residential properties.

This map shows where in Switzerland properties are most expensive and by how much prices increased in the last three months of 2021.

Image: FSO

And if climbing prices are not enough of a deterrent for future homeowners, mortgage rates at each of Switzerland’s major banks are also on the rise .

READ MORE: Mortgage rates set to rise in Switzerland

Which Swiss municipalities have more vehicles than inhabitants?

The Swiss like to travel by public transportation, but it appears that residents of some towns are really attached to their automobiles.

So much so, that in some municipalities there are more vehicles than people. Canton-wise, Valais has most car-happy towns: Dorénaz with 128 vehicles per 100 inhabitants, followed by Agettes (123 / 100) and Montana (103).

On the other hand, Valais also has two municipalities with fewest per-capita vehicles. They are the car-free resorts of Zermatt (54.2 / 100) and Saas-Fee (59.7).

The national average is 54.1 cars per 100 inhabitants, but while the three Valais towns mentioned above break the record for the number of cars per inhabitant, its overall average (65.1) is lower than Zug’s (70.9) and Schwyz’s (65.3

