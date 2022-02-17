Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

For the first time in 23 months, it’s back to (almost) normal

If you have just landed in Switzerland from another planet, let us bring you up to date on what is happening in the country from today.

Nearly all Covid-related measures have been scrapped, such as:

Covid certificate will no longer be compulsory in any establishment in Switzerland.

The mask will also no longer be required in stores, restaurants, offices and other venues. However, it remains compulsory in public transport and health establishments, but only until March 31st, as is the five-day isolation of positive people.

The government continues to pay for Covid tests of people with symptoms and all antigen tests

There are no longer any entry restrictions onto Swiss territory.

The measures were lifted because “the epidemiological situation continues to develop positively,” the government said.

Are masks still obligatory on board planes?

Regardless of whether aircraft falls under the category of ‘public transport’ in the same sense as trains and buses, masks continue to be required on board SWISS and Helvetic Airways.

The reason, according to SWISS’ spokesperson Michael Stief is that “the pandemic situation is different around the world. In addition, this measure cannot be lifted unilaterally by a country”.

Helvetic spokesperson Simon Benz added that “for many employees and passengers, the protective and hygiene measures have become routine and contribute to their personal well-being”.

Other other hand, masks are no longer required at Switzerland’s airports.

Switzerland’s reaction to the lifting of measures: satisfaction and wit

Economic circles, business associations, and politicians have praised the Federal Council’s decision to scrap Covid restrictions. But they are not the only ones.

Scores of “regular” people took to social media as well to share their elation, responding to the government’s announcement with good humour.

These are just two examples of what’s trending in the digital realm in Switzerland:

Bye, Covid certificate! Instagram cesmemespasdroles

Price of coffee in Switzerland may be hard to swallow

After petrol, gas and electricity, it is now the turn of coffee to become more expensive.

Coffee is one of the products that recorded the highest increases. For example, Migros raised the cost of a pack of M-Classic espresso from 4.90 to 5.40 francs, while at Coop the Lavazza Oro brand went from 8.85 to 9.20.

But there is more: besides coffee, the price of pasta also went up, and other common products like mineral water, salty snacks and chocolate are likely to become costlier in the near future as well.

Suppliers blame the increases on inflation, along with higher costs of wheat and packaging materials.

