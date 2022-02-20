‘Swissleaks’: The Credit Suisse scandal explained

Credit Suisse rejected the “allegations and insinuations” in a statement Sunday, saying that many of the issues raised were historical, some dating back as far as the 1940s.

The investigation was coordinated by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which unites 47 different media outlets worldwide including France’s Le Monde and The Guardian in Britain.

This latest project, dubbed “SwissLeaks” by the OCCRP, arose out of a leak of data to Germany’s Suddeutsche Zeitung newspapers a little over a year ago.

The investigation showed that Credit Suisse had flouted international banking rules by holding funds linked to crime and corruption over several decades, wrote Le Monde.

The leak included information on more than 18,000 bank accounts dating back to the 1940s and up to the end of the 2010 decade belonging to 37,000 individuals or companies, said the OCCRP. It was the largest leak ever from a major Swiss bank, it added.

In its statement Sunday, the bank said: “Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank’s purported business practices.

“The matters presented are predominantly historical, in some cases dating back as far as the 1940s, and the accounts of these matters are based on partial, inaccurate, or selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank’s business conduct.”

About 90 percent of the accounts reviewed were closed — or were in the process of being closed — before the press approached bank, it added. And more than 60 percent of them had been closed before 2015.

The sums identified in the leaked accounts amount to more than $100 billion, (88 billion euros), said Le Monde. They involve mainly developing countries in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and South America.

Only one percent of the accounts concerned clients based in western Europe. Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second largest bank, was hit by a series of setbacks a year ago. In March 2021, the bank was hit by the collapse of Greensill Capital in which it had committed some $10 billion dollars through four funds.

The implosion of the US fund Archegos cost it more than $5 billion. News media involved in the SwissLeaks include The New York Times, Italy’s La Stampa, Africa Uncensored in Kenya and Argentina’s La Nacion.