UKRAINE
Free transport and calls: How Swiss companies are helping Ukrainians
Swiss companies and organisations a range of changes to help benefit Ukrainian citizens. Here's how.
Published: 1 March 2022 09:54 CET
Swiss Federal Railways will offer a free ride to Ukrainian refugees. Photo by Kajetan Sumila on Unsplash
How Europe reacted to Switzerland’s historic sanctions announcement
Notoriously neutral Switzerland decided on Monday to impose sanctions on Russia. European leaders lauded the decision, saying would help weed out the corruption and dark money.
Published: 28 February 2022 18:25 CET
