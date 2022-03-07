For members
MONEY
Parity with the euro: Why the Swiss franc is now so strong
On Sunday evening, the Swiss franc reached parity with the euro. International turmoil and Switzerland’s position as a ‘safe harbour’ are the main reasons for the franc’s surging value.
Published: 7 March 2022 12:49 CET
A pile of Swiss franc notes seen up nice and close. Image: Pixabay
UKRAINE
Solidarity demos across Europe demand end to Ukraine war
Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday in cities from Paris to Zurich in support of Ukraine, demanding an end to Russia's invasion.
Published: 6 March 2022 08:50 CET
