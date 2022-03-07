Read news from:
Parity with the euro: Why the Swiss franc is now so strong

On Sunday evening, the Swiss franc reached parity with the euro. International turmoil and Switzerland’s position as a ‘safe harbour’ are the main reasons for the franc’s surging value.

Published: 7 March 2022 12:49 CET
A pile of Swiss franc notes seen up nice and close. Image: Pixabay
It was the first time in seven years the Swiss franc and the euro had hit parity. 

When trading opened on Monday morning, the franc fell slightly against the euro and is currently trading at 1.0012 Swiss francs. 

International turmoil – and in particular Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – is the major reason for the change, with investors increasingly valuing the security that Switzerland offers. 

Switzerland’s Neue Zürcher Zeitung broadsheet writes that the alpine nation is viewed as having “enormous credibility” abroad, while the low national debt and the current account surplus are also contributory factors in the strength of the franc. 

The decline in the value of the euro is another major factor, with the European currency falling by four percent since Russia invaded Ukraine. 

In this time the Swiss franc has risen by 0.9 percent. 

Is this a cause for concern? 

A stronger local currency may lead to increased purchasing power, it can have problematic consequences, for instance regarding exports. 

Experts are largely unconcerned however, saying the trend is less indicative of Swiss reactions to the Ukraine crisis but more connected to a decline in the value of the euro. 

“The increase is pretty muted, indicating that the the SNB hasn’t intervened much over the past few days,” Maxime Botteron, and economist with Credit Suisse, told news outlet Swiss Info. 

“It has a lot to do with the fact that the franc’s appreciation is against the euro and not other currencies.”

The fall in the value of the euro is at least in part due to the EU’s heavy exposure to Russia’s economy. 

Economists predict that the Swiss National Bank is unlikely to take significant steps or put in place notable changes, for instance a spike in interest rates, while the franc’s position against other currencies continues to remain stable. 

UKRAINE

Solidarity demos across Europe demand end to Ukraine war

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Saturday in cities from Paris to Zurich in support of Ukraine, demanding an end to Russia's invasion.

Published: 6 March 2022 08:50 CET
Solidarity demos across Europe demand end to Ukraine war

Citizens across Europe and the world have been horrified by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack, which began on February 24th and appeared to be entering a new phase with escalating bombardment.

Around 41,600 people demonstrated in 119 protests in towns and cities across France, according to interior ministry estimates. In Paris itself, some 16,000 turned out.

“Despite the suffering, we are going to win, we are sure of it,” said Nataliya, a Franco-Ukrainian with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag draped over shoulders, at the Paris protest.

She declined to give her full name because of concerns about the safety of her son in Ukraine. “We are proud of their courage, their determination,” she added.

“We will be here every weekend, in Paris or elsewhere, until Putin leaves, withdraws his tanks,” said Aline Le Bail-Kremer, a member of Stand With Ukraine, one of the organisers of the protest.

One of the largest rallies to demand the withdrawal of Russia’s troops from Ukraine on the invasion’s 10th day was in Zurich, where organisers believed 40,000 people took part, Switzerland’s ATS news agency reported.

Demonstrators in the largest Swiss city called for “peace now”, while others carried signs saying: “Stop War” and “Peace”.

Demonstrators in Rome hold signs protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine in Rome on March 5th, 2022. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

‘No to Putin, no to NATO’
In the centre of Rome, unions and organisations rallied in a large “procession of peace”, demonstrating against Putin but also NATO.

“No base, no soldier, Italy out of NATO,” chanted pacifists preceded by a large flag in the colours of the rainbow.

“This is perhaps one of the first real demonstrations for peace,” Italian cartoonist, actor and writer Vauro Senesi told AFP.

“Here no one believes we make peace with arms, that we make it by sending arms to one of the parties (Ukraine).”

More than a thousand people also demonstrated in the Croatian capital Zagreb with banners saying: “Stop the War, Save Europe” and “Glory to Ukraine”.

In the Balkans, the invasion has revived dark memories of the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, which killed more than 100,000 people during a series of conflicts.

Last weekend, hundreds of thousands also turned out in yellow and blue across Europe including in Russia, Germany, Spain, Finland and the Czech Republic.

