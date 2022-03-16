Read news from:
Switzerland expects 50,000 Ukrainian refugees by June

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter predicted between 35,000 and 50,000 refugees from Ukraine would arrive in Switzerland before June, in a press conference on Wednesday.

Published: 16 March 2022 12:57 CET
Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter attends a press conference on March 16, 2020 in Bern. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
Even though some asylum centres in Switzerland are already overcrowded, thousands of more Ukrainian refugees are expected to arrive before summer.

Speaking before the National Council, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said that, according to latest estimates from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), between 35,000 and 50,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine may arrive before June. 

Previously, the SEM had assumed a cumulative total of 60,000 by the end of the conflict. 

To date, over 5,200  – mostly women and children — are already in Switzerland, having received protection status S, a special visa system which Switzerland activated for the first time.

This means these refugees can stay one year in Switzerland without having to go through the asylum procedure, and are allowed to work and study.

The government will also pay for their language courses, Keller-Sutter said.

From Thursday, appointments for registration at various centres can be done online, which should prevent long queues in front of the six federal asylum centres.

As of Tuesday evening,  SEM has already registered over 5,200 Ukrainian refugees, bringing the capacity of these centres to their maximum. The most impacted so far is the Zurich facility.

Tuesday at midday, SEM announced that the Zurich centre could no longer register more refugees, as it is overwhelmed by the number of requests for S permits.

Other Swiss asylum facilities are in located Boudry (NE), Basel, Bern, Chiasso  (TI) and Altstätten (SG).

What is an S permit?

The S permit is an identity document authorising a temporary residence in Switzerland.

The S Permit will be activated from Friday, the 12th March 2022 for not only Ukrainian nationals but also to certain citizens of other countries who have had to flee from Ukraine.

Some of the conditions for the granting of the permit will be:

  1. The person had a valid residence permit or at least a temporary residence in Ukraine before the 24th February 2022
  2. He/she cannot return in a secure and long term manner to their country of origin
  3. They have not obtained a protection from any other country of the European Union.

To avoid long processes, the Swiss federal government has decided that:

The S permit holders do not need to wait for three months before seeking an authorisation to work in Switzerland. They can also have an independent professional activity.

The S Permit will allow them to travel in and out of Switzerland without a “visa retour”.

More information about applying for an S permit in Switzerland is available here

UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s neutrality has always been ‘malleable’

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Switzerland to shed taboos, with calls for rearmament and unprecedented sanctions putting its deeply engrained neutrality to the test of a war in Europe.

Published: 15 March 2022 12:44 CET
Critics in Switzerland have warned that government moves could “torpedo” one of the wealthy Alpine nation’s key principles, dictating no involvement in conflicts between other states.

After Russian troops entered Ukraine on February 24, Bern cited that neutrality when it initially refrained from jumping onboard with biting sanctions imposed by the European Union.

But four days later, the government buckled to international pressure and imposed all the EU sanctions, prompting criticism it was throwing neutrality to the wind.

The move, which the government insisted was “compatible” with its neutrality, was widely welcomed on the international stage.

It even earned a mention in US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, when he hailed that “even Switzerland” was with those striving to hold Moscow accountable for its aggression.

But at home, it sparked outrage from the far right, which demands total neutrality, both on military and political. The largest party, the populist right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), has threatened to push the issue to a referendum, as part of the country’s direct democracy system.

The SVP has also lashed out at Bern’s efforts to gain a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, warning this would “torpedo” the country’s neutrality.

The government has argued that if it is granted the seat in June elections, it can simply abstain on issues that cast doubt on its neutrality.

“Schizophrenia” 

The Swiss candidacy has meanwhile received backing from most lawmakers, and all other parties have voiced support for the sanctions.

“This marks a move towards a more active political neutrality,” Swiss-American political scientist Daniel Warner told AFP.

Former president Micheline Calmy-Rey has chimed in, insisting that while militarily neutral, Switzerland is “free to defend its interests by adapting its foreign policy, and is free to impose sanctions”.

Switzerland distinguishes between the law of neutrality — which was codified in The Hague Conventions of 1907 and which imposes non-participation in international armed conflict — and the policy of neutrality.

The latter is not governed by law, and its implementation “is determined according to the international context of the moment”, the government explains on its website.

The combination can make for complex policy decisions.

At times it tilts towards “schizophrenia”, Warner said.

He pointed to how Switzerland followed the EU sanctions against Moscow, but refused to participate in a widely-backed boycott at the UN of Russia’s chief diplomat Sergei Lavrov.

This is not the first time Swiss neutrality has been questioned.

“During the Cold War, one could say it was a completely Atlanticist neutrality,” Stephanie Roulin, a Fribourg University historian, told AFP. 

‘Very malleable’ neutrality

The Swiss, she said, had for instance given in to “American pressure” and “secretly committed to respect the economic embargo against the Eastern bloc countries”, agreed in the Hotz-Linder Accord of 1951.

“Swiss neutrality was very malleable and was applied according to Switzerland’s economic and financial interests,” agreed historian Hans-Ulrich Jost, honorary professor at Lausanne University.

He pointed out that Switzerland’s refusal to join the international boycott of South Africa against the racist apartheid system “allowed it to become an intermediary in the gold trade”.

Many observers also suggest Switzerland violated the principle of neutrality during World War II, with massive weapons exports to the Axis powers.

The conflict in Ukraine has also rattled Swiss defence policies, and put previously taboo topics on the table.

Some have gone so far as to evoke a rapprochement with NATO or the EU’s defence cooperation, while calls to boost defence spending have multiplied.

Swiss army chief Thomas Sussli stressed in a recent interview with the Tribune de Geneve daily that if Switzerland needs to defend itself, “neutrality will be null and void”.

In such a case, he said, “We would need to ally ourselves with other states, and possibly also with NATO.”

