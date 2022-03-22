Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 22 March 2022 08:12 CET
Butter is scarce in Switzerland as most milk is used to produce cheese. Photo by Pixabay

Switzerland purchases more Moderna vaccines

Even though Covid immunisations are largely stalled in Switzerland, the government purchased 7 million more doses of Moderna vaccine.

These additional  doses are scheduled to be delivered in 2023 and 2024, and used as boosters.

In the meantime, Switzerland has enough doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in case another round of vaccinations is needed this fall if, as some experts predict, the pandemic resurges.

Ukrainians can travel for free

Ukrainian refugees are now entitled to ride free of charge on Swiss public transport in second class on all lines within the range of validity of the general Travelcard.

This arrangement is initially valid until May 31st, according to the SwissPass Alliance.

Until now, refugees had to go through various administrative procedures upon arrival. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) provided them with the necessary tickets for their final destinations in Switzerland, but intra-country travel remained subject to the normal rate.

The world’s biggest ‘peace dove’ is in the Swiss Alps

The projection of a  giant, kilometre-long white dove can now be seen on the Grand Mythen mountain in canton Schwyz. It is the largest such image ever projected in the world.

The organisation behind this idea is the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which wanted to “spread this symbol of peace throughout Europe and the world to draw attention to children in distress in Ukraine.”

Switzerland will import 2,000 tonnes of butter

The Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) is increasing the tariff quota for butter for 2022 by 2,000 tonnes to meet the consumer demand from April 1st until the end of the year, the government announced.

According to industry estimates, locally produced butter will run out by the autumn, as most Swiss milk is transformed into cheese.

Therefore, in order to ensure sufficient and uninterrupted supply of butter, it must be purchased abroad.

In Switzerland, the demand for butter averages more than 40,000 tonnes per year, according to FOAG.

Good news on the economic front: Swiss companies don’t foresee a recession

A new survey of nearly 100 Swiss CEOs carried out by Deloitte shows that they “appear unfazed by the war in Ukraine and the widespread sanctions against Russia and Belarus”.

Despite geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about inflation, supply chains and energy prices, most of the 99 CEOs surveyed by Deloitte  still expect the economy to grow over the coming 12 months.

The majority also remain optimistic about the financial outlook for their own companies as the Swiss economy has proved very resilient after the coronavirus pandemic, the survey shows.

However, “the situation could change quickly depending on how the war unfolds”, Deloitte said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news

Published: 21 March 2022 07:37 CET
The validity of the recovery certificate reduced by three months

The Federal Council decided to reduce the validity period of Covid certificates issued to those who recovered from the disease from 270 to 180 days.

This new measure only concerns people who travel to certain countries, since the certificate is no longer mandatory in Switzerland or to enter the country from abroad.

However, unvaccinated people from some countries outside the Schengen area (so-called third countries) remain subject to certain entry conditions, which are outlined here.

Experts: Covid infection rate five times higher than reported

The number of new daily coronavirus cases is likely to be significantly higher than official data indicates, according to Rudolf Hauri, president of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors.

While the number of new infections released by the Federal Department of Public Health in the past few weeks has hovered at around 30,000 a day, Hauri estimates that the more realistic figure, which includes unreported cases, reaches 150,000 contaminations daily.

He said the lifting of the mask requirement effective from February 17th is accelerating the upward trend and the number of hospital admissions is likely to increase as well.

Raising a glass for peace in Ukraine

Switzerland has already helped Ukraine in several ways, but now there is another effort to support the war-torn country: a Swiss company based in Zug has launched “Vodka Zelensky” to honour the Ukrainian president.

Screenshot from Vodka Zelensky’s press release

All profits from the sales will be donated to the country until at least 2026, the company said. For now, the sum of 10 francs per bottle, sold at 40 francs, will go to humanitarian organisations.

Swiss military “too archaic” to defend the country, expert says

For Albert A. Stahel, professor of military strategy at the University of Zurich, “our army is archaic. In the event of an attack like the one in Ukraine, Switzerland would only last a few days because it would have to fight with old weapons.”

This observation is based on the army’s current inventory: it is still made up of anti-aircraft guns acquired in 1963, during the Vietnam War, as well as tanks and armored howitzers from the 60s and 70s.

As for the Air Force’s 40-year-old combat aircraft, even the Defence Ministry has conceded the aging fleet would have “no chance” against a modern adversary.

There have been repeated calls lately from MPs for better military equipment  for ground troops, and Switzerland has already approved the purchase of 36 new F-35A fighter jets  — the decision which is still under debate as some politicians oppose it.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

