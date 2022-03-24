Have your say: Which Swiss ‘unwritten rule’ should become law?

Whether you’ve been in Switzerland for a day or a decade, you’ll be aware of the country’s love for rules, regulations and laws.

However, as we’ve covered in the following guide, it is the ‘unwritten rules’ which really make the country tick.

In this guide, we listed eight unwritten rules that everyone living in Switzerland will be familiar with to some degree.

Eight unwritten rules that explain how Switzerland works

If you aren’t familiar with them, then there’s a good chance you’ve been annoying your Swiss and not-so-Swiss friends in various ways.

Like to ‘pop in’ and surprise your friends when you’re in the neighbourhood? You’re breaking a Swiss unwritten rule.

Like to start up a conversation with the man next to you at the urinal? That’s another no no.

Got a bit of a cold but think you should push on through and head to work? The Swiss would rather you didn’t.

Let us know which of the eight should be written into law – or add your own if your favourite isn’t here.

We’ll publish the results of the survey and add your favourite unwritten rules to the report.