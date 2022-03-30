BREAKING: Switzerland to remove all Covid measures on Friday

The decision, which was announced on Wednesday afternoon, had been previously laid out by the government in February provided the epidemiological situation remained stable.

The two Covid-related rules that are still in place — the obligation to wear a mask on public transport and in health establishments, as well as to isolate for five days in case of infection — will fall from April 1st.

As The Local reported in the following piece, anyone who tests positive will no longer need to isolate, although the government has encouraged people to do so wherever possible.

Reader question: Do I have to stay home if I catch Covid in Switzerland after April 1st?

In addition, masks are now no longer required anywhere in Switzerland, including in shops and on public transport, although transit lines with international connections may ask people to wear masks.

Covid infections are still rampant – why are all measures being removed?

The government said the widespread impact of vaccination as well as the weaker Omicron variant had meant the measures were no longer necessary.

In addition, the relaxation of the measures in February, while leading to an increase in infections, had not resulted in a notable increase in hospitalisations or fatalities.

The Swiss government however said that people should be ready for “seasonal waves of illness in the future”.

The government said it will work with the cantons to put in place a plan for these seasonal waves, which would be implemented ahead of the autumn.

As with earlier in the pandemic, the cantons are free to put in place Covid measures if they see fit.

While Switzerland’s Covid app is no longer required, the infrastructure for this app will remain in place for the future, while it is still required in several other countries and for the purposes of travel.

