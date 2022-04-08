For members
HIGHER EDUCATION
EXPLAINED: How can foreigners get into a Swiss university?
Switzerland’s higher education system attracts thousands of new students from abroad each year. Here’s what you should know about the admission process and Swiss universities in general.
Published: 8 April 2022 13:19 CEST
Swiss universities attract thousands of foreign students each year. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.
For members
PROPERTY
Checklist: What documents do I need for an apartment in Switzerland?
Looking for a flat? You need to have your documents in order. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 7 April 2022 16:37 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments