HEALTH

What you should know about finding a doctor in Switzerland

One of the most important things to know about when settling in a new country is how to access medical care in your new place of residence. Here’s how this process works in Switzerland.

Published: 19 April 2022 13:26 CEST
Registering with a good doctor is one of the most important steps for new arrivals. Photo:Pixabay

Even if you are generally in good health, chances are that sooner or later you will have to seek medical care — that’s just how life is.

This may sound daunting but the good news is that Swiss health care system is among the best in the world, so you can expect high quality care — even though it can come at a price.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about health insurance in Switzerland

First things first

Health insurance is compulsory in Switzerland for all residents, including foreigners.

You have up to three months after your arrival and registering in your commune of residence to buy basic coverage from one of the dozens of insurance carriers.

If you don’t purchase a policy within three months, authorities will send you a letter reminding you of your obligation to do so.

If you still refuse, your canton will purchase insurance for you and send you a bill — which you will have to pay.

READ MORE: What you should know about your Swiss health insurance before you go abroad

In such a case you will lose the option of choosing a health insurance company with favourable premiums.

Also, several cantons — Aargau, Lucerne, Ticino, Thurgau, and Zug — keep blacklists of people who don’t pay their health insurance premiums. The delinquent payers can be treated for emergencies, but the insurance will not cover their other medical bills. 

All this to say that you should get policy that fits your needs within the 90-day timeframe.

The only people exempted from this requirement are cross-border workers who have insurance in their home country, retired people whose pension comes only from a EU / EFTA state, and diplomats.

However, just because you have three months to get insurance doesn’t mean you should wait until the last minute to do so. The sooner you do it, the sooner you can sleep easy.

Can you choose your own doctor in Switzerland?

That depends on the kind of insurance you have.

While most ‘regular’ policies allow you to choose your medical provider(s), the cheaper options limit the choice of doctors to those designated by the insurance company, or require you to call a telephone service to get a referral to a doctor or hospital.

You can find more about this here:

Five tips for getting cheaper health insurance in Switzerland

How do I choose the right doctor in Switzerland? 

Choosing a doctor is an important step in ensuring that your and your family’s health are in good hands.

Your selection may be based on criteria ranging from the doctor’s English-speaking ability (most medical professionals in Switzerland have some knowledge of English) to the proximity of his or her practice.

The best way for a newcomer to find a doctor is through recommendations of people you know and trust.

Otherwise, this link will help you see who is available in your area.

Unless you have a medical condition that demands special care, your best bet is to sign up with a primary-care GP who will look after your general health, administer tests, prescribe medications, and refer you to a specialist in case of need.

In the best-case scenario, finding a good doctor will be easy. However, this is not always the case.

That is because there is a shortage of primary care physicians in Switzerland, which is more problematic in some regions, according to the Swiss Medical Weekly journal.

Swiss news site Comparis notes that the number of GPs has dwindled proportionally in recent years, while the demand for GPs has grown. 

Depending on where you live, you may have to call around before you find one that accepts new patients.

You may have more luck with practices that employ several physicians rather than sole-doctor offices, or young, newly-established healthcare professionals over those close to retirement age who no longer take in new patients.

How do I find a GP/family doctor in Switzerland? 

If you have moved within Switzerland, you can ask your former family doctor for a referral to a doctor in your new neighbourhood. This will often work even if the doctor is not taking on new patients. 

Another option is to go to newly established practices, as they will not yet have a set patient base and will take on new patients. 

People from certain insurance companies can also find family doctors through so-called ‘family doctor model’ arrangements, where GPs will take on new patients if they share the same health insurance provider. 

While this can help even if the doctor is not taking on new patients, Swiss comparison site Comparis notes that being a part of one of these arrangements can make it harder to find doctors who are not affiliated with the same insurance company. 

First visit

Once you get an appointment with a new doctor, you should ask your former physician to transfer your medical history to the new health provider — these days it is usually done electronically.

You will be requested by the office staff to provide — yes, you guessed it — your health insurance card. Once a year you will likely be asked whether you still have the same insurance policy, because some people switch from one company to another in the meantime.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How to change your health insurance carrier in Switzerland and save money

Your medical bills will go directly to the insurance company, which will then send you a copy of the invoice, along with a payment slip for any co-pay that you may owe.

The first contact with your new doctor is important in not only establishing your medical file but also a good relationship — feeling comfortable with the person taking care of your health is essential.

You can base your assessment, for instance,  on how responsive the doctor and the staff are to your queries, how well they explain medical treatments, and how quickly they will set up an appointment if you need urgent care.

What about visiting specialists in Switzerland? 

Generally speaking, your family doctor is your first point of call in Switzerland.

They will be able to diagnose basic conditions and refer you elsewhere for treatment, including to specialists. 

If you want to see a specialist directly, you do not need a referral in Switzerland. 

However, this may have health insurance implications and you might have to wait longer for an appointment in some cases. 

More information about doctors in Switzerland is laid out at the following official government link. 

PARTNER CONTENT

Mental health and living abroad: New data reveals the most common pitfalls

Studying or working abroad is a fantastic experience for many, offering new experiences and perspectives. However, it can also provide significant challenges, especially with regards to wellbeing and mental health.

Published: 28 March 2022 15:04 CEST
Updated: 14 April 2022 15:52 CEST
Many people experience significant challenges to their general wellbeing and mental health when moving to – and living in – another country. This can take many forms, such as:

  • Difficulty accessing medication, particularly medication prescribed in the previous country of residence.
  • Not being able to navigate the local health system to book an appointment.
  • Not being able to find the right ingredients for a vegan or vegetarian diet.

In partnership with AXA Global Healthcare, we take a look at some of the major issues facing international professionals, as well as what can be done to look after health and general wellbeing as an expat.

Difficulties faced

Having moved to Berlin from Saudi Arabia to study and work in HR, Hanan Asgar was excited about the opportunities Germany offered. As she says: “I wanted freedom, respect and equality for myself and my generation.”

However, the combination of being completely new in a foreign country, together with an unfortunate incident in her first few days in her new homeland – about which Hanan had no one to speak to – meant that Hanan began to feel isolated and anxious.

She tells us: “My anxiety grew and I actually ended up locking myself in my dorm room and questioning my choice of moving to Germany. But after some reflection, I realised that it was me who was missing out on the lectures I was avoiding. So I took the courage to step out again and face what was to come.”

Living and working abroad, far from home, can present a number of obstacles. Learn more about how AXA provides mental health and wellbeing healthcare as part of its global health plans 

Hanan subsequently underwent treatment for anxiety and depression with a therapist, and has now been living happily in Berlin for the past six years.

Hanan’s experience with initial culture shock and mental health challenges, while living and working abroad, is shared by many expats. A social listening study conducted by AXA* in 2021, across six popular nations or regions for those living abroad, discovered:

  • Anxiety was the most common difficulty faced by expats in France, the Scandinavian countries and the United Kingdom – 24%, 27% and 32% respectively.
  • Depression was the second most commonly experienced challenge.
  • Those in France were most likely to experience anxiety and depression regarding the consequences of Brexit.
  • Other issues that those in France, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom identified as obstacles associated with living abroad, included dealing with chronic illness (such as living with a condition like diabetes), safety concerns (for example, crime) and stress related to the workplace.  

Exercise can help deal with stress. Photo: Getty Images

Strategies that work 

Fortunately, the AXA study also shows that there are a number of strategies that work when dealing with health and general wellbeing issues. Their study found the following:

  • Building strong support networks and healthy relationships with friends and co-workers was seen as important by expats in all countries.
  • Building strong support networks, as well as spending time on entertainment and hobbies, were particularly important to those living in the United Kingdom
  • Exercise – outdoor, or in a gym – was particularly helpful to those in Scandinavia and France, while those in France reported that they had also had specific success with mindfulness practice and good nutrition.
  • The most effective and useful strategy that AXA discovered, however, was proactive and preventative healthcare, such as accessing a GP or qualified psychologist. 

Discover more ways to look after mind and body while living abroad with AXA and their Mind Health Service 

Seeking out the right health professionals for both body and mind can significantly reduce the levels of anxiety and depression experienced by those living abroad. Regular check-ups can prevent conditions becoming chronic, while discussing mental health and wellbeing can substantially reduce the pressure that many feel. Prevention, as the saying goes, is better than cure.

Hanan Asgar moved from Saudia Arabia to Berlin. Photo: Supplied

Ensuring you have the right healthcare

Finding the right health professionals abroad can be difficult due to language differences, cultural attitudes and varying levels of healthcare. As Hanan reports of her own experience: “I sought professional help and it was quite challenging to find a therapist who spoke English. It took months just for an initial appointment. In the meantime, I would go to an emergency psychological help centre or ask a friend to be around. It all worked out in the end, but it did take a mental toll on me”. 

This is why finding a health insurance provider that offers fast and effective links with health professionals is key. When looking for an insurance plan, consider what AXA has to offer, and the Mind Health Service1 they provide for their customers.

Included with all individual and small business coverage plans, the Mind Health Service provides up to six telephone-based sessions for those covered, in addition to their Virtual Doctor Service2. It’s easy and fast to connect to a qualified psychologist who speaks your language, wherever you are in the world, whenever you need it. There is no extra charge for this service for individual, family or SME customers, it has no impact on your excess and outpatient or policy allowances, and can also be used by anybody who is covered by your plan. 

Living abroad is, for many, the experience of a lifetime. The memories and friendships created can endure long after we’ve returned home. That’s why it’s so important to ensure that the care and support is there to ensure you can keep enjoying your new country.

Ensure that your time overseas is happy and healthy.  Access up to six telephone sessions with a qualified psychologist through AXA’s Mind Health Service, available at no extra charge as part of all individual coverage plans

*Social media listening, commissioned by AXA – Global Healthcare, conducted by Listen + Learn from 2018-21, across six regions: Canada, Dubai, France, Hong Kong, Scandinavia and UK

¹The Mind Health Service is provided by Teladoc Health
²The Virtual Doctor Service is provided by Teledoc Health

AXA Global Healthcare (EU) Limited. Registered in Ireland number 630468. Registered Office: Wolfe Tone House, Wolfe Tone Street, Dublin 1. AXA Global Healthcare (EU) Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

AXA Global Healthcare (UK) Limited. Registered in England (No. 03039521). Registered Office: 20 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0BG, United Kingdom. AXA Global Healthcare (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority.

