HEALTH
What you should know about finding a doctor in Switzerland
One of the most important things to know about when settling in a new country is how to access medical care in your new place of residence. Here’s how this process works in Switzerland.
Published: 19 April 2022 13:26 CEST
Registering with a good doctor is one of the most important steps for new arrivals. Photo:Pixabay
PARTNER CONTENT
Mental health and living abroad: New data reveals the most common pitfalls
Studying or working abroad is a fantastic experience for many, offering new experiences and perspectives. However, it can also provide significant challenges, especially with regards to wellbeing and mental health.
Published: 28 March 2022 15:04 CEST
Updated: 14 April 2022 15:52 CEST
