What you should know about finding a doctor in Switzerland

Even if you are generally in good health, chances are that sooner or later you will have to seek medical care — that’s just how life is.

This may sound daunting but the good news is that Swiss health care system is among the best in the world, so you can expect high quality care — even though it can come at a price.

First things first

Health insurance is compulsory in Switzerland for all residents, including foreigners.

You have up to three months after your arrival and registering in your commune of residence to buy basic coverage from one of the dozens of insurance carriers.

If you don’t purchase a policy within three months, authorities will send you a letter reminding you of your obligation to do so.

If you still refuse, your canton will purchase insurance for you and send you a bill — which you will have to pay.

In such a case you will lose the option of choosing a health insurance company with favourable premiums.

Also, several cantons — Aargau, Lucerne, Ticino, Thurgau, and Zug — keep blacklists of people who don’t pay their health insurance premiums. The delinquent payers can be treated for emergencies, but the insurance will not cover their other medical bills.

All this to say that you should get policy that fits your needs within the 90-day timeframe.

The only people exempted from this requirement are cross-border workers who have insurance in their home country, retired people whose pension comes only from a EU / EFTA state, and diplomats.

However, just because you have three months to get insurance doesn’t mean you should wait until the last minute to do so. The sooner you do it, the sooner you can sleep easy.

Can you choose your own doctor in Switzerland?

That depends on the kind of insurance you have.

While most ‘regular’ policies allow you to choose your medical provider(s), the cheaper options limit the choice of doctors to those designated by the insurance company, or require you to call a telephone service to get a referral to a doctor or hospital.

You can find more about this here:

How do I choose the right doctor in Switzerland?

Choosing a doctor is an important step in ensuring that your and your family’s health are in good hands.

Your selection may be based on criteria ranging from the doctor’s English-speaking ability (most medical professionals in Switzerland have some knowledge of English) to the proximity of his or her practice.

The best way for a newcomer to find a doctor is through recommendations of people you know and trust.

Otherwise, this link will help you see who is available in your area.

Unless you have a medical condition that demands special care, your best bet is to sign up with a primary-care GP who will look after your general health, administer tests, prescribe medications, and refer you to a specialist in case of need.

In the best-case scenario, finding a good doctor will be easy. However, this is not always the case.

That is because there is a shortage of primary care physicians in Switzerland, which is more problematic in some regions, according to the Swiss Medical Weekly journal.

Swiss news site Comparis notes that the number of GPs has dwindled proportionally in recent years, while the demand for GPs has grown.

Depending on where you live, you may have to call around before you find one that accepts new patients.

You may have more luck with practices that employ several physicians rather than sole-doctor offices, or young, newly-established healthcare professionals over those close to retirement age who no longer take in new patients.

How do I find a GP/family doctor in Switzerland?

If you have moved within Switzerland, you can ask your former family doctor for a referral to a doctor in your new neighbourhood. This will often work even if the doctor is not taking on new patients.

Another option is to go to newly established practices, as they will not yet have a set patient base and will take on new patients.

People from certain insurance companies can also find family doctors through so-called ‘family doctor model’ arrangements, where GPs will take on new patients if they share the same health insurance provider.

While this can help even if the doctor is not taking on new patients, Swiss comparison site Comparis notes that being a part of one of these arrangements can make it harder to find doctors who are not affiliated with the same insurance company.

First visit

Once you get an appointment with a new doctor, you should ask your former physician to transfer your medical history to the new health provider — these days it is usually done electronically.

You will be requested by the office staff to provide — yes, you guessed it — your health insurance card. Once a year you will likely be asked whether you still have the same insurance policy, because some people switch from one company to another in the meantime.

Your medical bills will go directly to the insurance company, which will then send you a copy of the invoice, along with a payment slip for any co-pay that you may owe.

The first contact with your new doctor is important in not only establishing your medical file but also a good relationship — feeling comfortable with the person taking care of your health is essential.

You can base your assessment, for instance, on how responsive the doctor and the staff are to your queries, how well they explain medical treatments, and how quickly they will set up an appointment if you need urgent care.

What about visiting specialists in Switzerland?

Generally speaking, your family doctor is your first point of call in Switzerland.

They will be able to diagnose basic conditions and refer you elsewhere for treatment, including to specialists.

If you want to see a specialist directly, you do not need a referral in Switzerland.

However, this may have health insurance implications and you might have to wait longer for an appointment in some cases.

More information about doctors in Switzerland is laid out at the following official government link.