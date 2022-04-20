Read news from:
UKRAINE

Russian oligarch applies for Swiss social assistance due to sanctions

A Russian oligarch in the Swiss canton of Geneva has applied for state social assistance after losing access to his bank accounts due to sanctions imposed after the war in Ukraine. Switzerland denied the application.

Published: 20 April 2022 12:29 CEST
A Russian oligarch has applied for social assistance in the Swiss canton of Geneva due to Ukraine sanctions. Photo by Terence Burke on Unsplash
Swiss newspaper Tribune de Genève reported on Wednesday that the oligarch, who has Swiss citizenship, complained he would soon be unable to buy his groceries at Swiss supermarket Migros due to the sanctions. 

The social welfare office in the canton of Geneva told the paper the application was rejected as oligarch had other assets, including real estate. Geneva is one of the world’s most expensive property markets. 

EXPLAINED: The hidden costs of buying a home in Switzerland

Social assistance is only made available to those who cannot afford to cover costs, rather than those who are experiencing liquidity issues as a result of international sanctions. 

The man is one of more than 1,000 individuals subject to sanctions in Switzerland due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) said sanctioned assets or blocked accounts can be unfrozen in exceptional situations due to cases of hardship, although no such unfreezing has taken place in this case. 

“Each case is examined individually”, Seco told Swiss news outlet Watson. 

The sanctions, which were controversially imposed by neutral Switzerland in the days after the Russian invasion, do not only impact the mega rich in Switzerland. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

Ordinary employees of Russian companies hit by sanctions have also had their wages frozen. 

Natalyia, an administrative assistant, told Watson she and many others had been indirectly impacted by the sanctions. 

“We are Swiss citizens and ordinary employees with ordinary wages, we have families and financial obligations,” Natalyia, who did not want to give her real name, told Watson. 

Companies hit by sanctions can similarly apply for hardship exemptions, Seco said, which are subject to approval in exceptional cases. 

UKRAINE

Switzerland defends decision to place Ukrainian refugees in underground bunkers

The Ukrainian government has criticised the placement of refugees in underground bunkers in Switzerland, which the Swiss government says “promotes a sense of community”.

Published: 20 April 2022 11:45 CEST
Switzerland defends decision to place Ukrainian refugees in underground bunkers

Authorities in the Swiss canton of Lucerne have defended their decision to place newly arrived Ukrainian refugees in underground civil protection bunkers, along with large halls. 

Silvia Bolliger, head of the asylum and refugee service, told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes the collective accommodation allows the refugees to make connections “with people who speak the same language as them and who have shared experiences”. 

Bolliger said those fleeing conflict benefited from a sense of community, which they may not receive if they were housed in private accommodation where they did not have direct contact to other Ukrainians and where they 

However, the Ukrainian government issued a statement expressing its displeasure with this type of accommodation.

Tetiana Lomakina, who is responsible for setting up humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian refugees, complained that mass housing of this kind should be scrapped in favour of accommodations in private households.

Lomakina thanked Switzerland and the Swiss people for their generosity in housing Ukrainians and Ukrainian residents fleeing conflict, but said the underground accommodations was likely to remind many of the bunkers and air raid shelters where they attempted to avoid Russian bombardment. 

“In this way, our citizens can feel safe and recover from the horrors of war, often marked by long days and nights spent in air raid shelters where they feared for their lives”, Lomakina pointed out.

As of April 20th, about 36,000 people who fled Ukraine have arrived in Switzerland; 29,203 of them already obtained protection status S, according to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

