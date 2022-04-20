Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Switzerland defends decision to place Ukrainian refugees in underground bunkers

The Ukrainian government has criticised the placement of refugees in underground bunkers in Switzerland, which the Swiss government says “promotes a sense of community”.

Published: 20 April 2022 11:45 CEST
Swiss volunteers are getting ready to deliver blankets and other essential supplies to refugee centres, like this one. Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP
Swiss volunteers are getting ready to deliver blankets and other essential supplies to refugee centres, like this one. Photo by Wojtek RADWANSKI / AFP

Authorities in the Swiss canton of Lucerne have defended their decision to place newly arrived Ukrainian refugees in underground civil protection bunkers, along with large halls. 

Silvia Bolliger, head of the asylum and refugee service, told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes the collective accommodation allows the refugees to make connections “with people who speak the same language as them and who have shared experiences”. 

Bolliger said those fleeing conflict benefited from a sense of community, which they may not receive if they were housed in private accommodation where they did not have direct contact to other Ukrainians and where they 

However, the Ukrainian government issued a statement expressing its displeasure with this type of accommodation.

Tetiana Lomakina, who is responsible for setting up humanitarian corridors for Ukrainian refugees, complained that mass housing of this kind should be scrapped in favour of accommodations in private households.

Lomakina thanked Switzerland and the Swiss people for their generosity in housing Ukrainians and Ukrainian residents fleeing conflict, but said the underground accommodations was likely to remind many of the bunkers and air raid shelters where they attempted to avoid Russian bombardment. 

“In this way, our citizens can feel safe and recover from the horrors of war, often marked by long days and nights spent in air raid shelters where they feared for their lives”, Lomakina pointed out.

As of April 20th, about 36,000 people who fled Ukraine have arrived in Switzerland; 29,203 of them already obtained protection status S, according to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM).

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

CHF21,000 per person: Switzerland ups financial support for Ukrainian refugees

The Swiss government’s financial support for Ukrainian refugees has been clarified, with money paid to the cantons to facilitate integration, accommodation, social assistance and medical care.

Published: 14 April 2022 16:02 CEST
CHF21,000 per person: Switzerland ups financial support for Ukrainian refugees

Switzerland’s Federal Council has upped its contribution to the cantons for Ukrainian refugees by CHF3,000, bringing the total provided per person to CHF21,000. 

The CHF3,000 figure is primarily intended to promote language acquisition, thereby allowing for smoother integration into work, study and social life. 

Previously, the Federal Council had pledged CHF18,000 per person to cover the costs of accommodation, medical care and social assistance. 

While the funding comes from the federal government, administering refugee integration into Switzerland is done at a cantonal level. 

According to news outlet 20 Minutes, a majority of the cantons are largely supportive of the funding but argue it will be insufficient in the longer term. 

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

As at April 14th, an estimated 30,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Switzerland, bringing the total pledged to CHF630 million. 

How are refugees settled in Switzerland? 

As part of Switzerland’s efforts to support those fleeing the conflict, it has approved the temporary ‘S permit’ visa regime. More information about this is available at the following link. 

UPDATE: How Switzerland is supporting refugees from Ukraine

The S permit is an identity document authorising a temporary residence in Switzerland.

The S Permit was activated from Friday, the 12th March 2022 for not only Ukrainian nationals but also to certain citizens of other countries who have had to flee from Ukraine.

The Swiss government has provided updated contact information for federal centres in six Swiss cities and towns: Boudry, Bern, Basel, Chiasso, Zurich and Altstätten. 

Official information in German, French, Italian, English and Ukrainian can be found here

SHOW COMMENTS