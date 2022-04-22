Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

What is SBB not telling its passengers? Find out about this and other Swiss news from The Local's short roundup of latest events.

Published: 22 April 2022 08:13 CEST
Ukrainian refugees walk at Zurich Airport after landing from Krakow in a plane chartered by a Swiss millionaire at Zurich Airport, on March 22, 2022. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
Government to “redistribute” Ukrainian refugees

Since the start of the war, many people who fled Ukraine have been staying with relatives or friends in Switzerland. Until now, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) allocated these people to cantons where they found refuge.

However, this system resulted in some cantons having a disproportionately high (in relation to local population) number of refugees. In order to redistribute them more evenly, the government will allocate  new arrivals to cantons which, so far, have received proportionally fewer refugees than the high-volume ones. This system will be implemented even if Ukrainian arrivals have family and guaranteed lodgings in other cantons.

The reason for this move, authorities said, is that some cantons not only have to accommodate more people and enrol more children in local schools, “but they also have to assume more social assistance to ensure the subsistence of these people and provide more supervision services”.

With the exception of special cases (defined by the authorities), the refugees will have no say regarding the canton to which they will be allocated. That is a condition set by the government for receiving public aid.

The new allocation system will begin on Monday and continue until more proportional distribution is achieved.

Post-Covid phenomenon: Passengers ‘confused’ by masked train staff

Although masks are no longer required  on public transportation in Switzerland, many Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) train inspectors continue to wear them nevertheless.

This causes confusion and suspicion among some commuters, who are wondering whether railway personnel  is privy to pandemic-related information, while passengers are kept in the dark .

“Dear @RailService, it’s nice to finally be able to look at mask-free faces again”, one commuter tweeted. “But your inspectors all wear masks. Do they know something your passengers don’t?”

In response,  company spokesperson Sabrina Schellenberg said SBB personnel has no secret Covid-related insight; they are free to wear masks if they want to, but are not obligated to so when travelling within Switzerland.

However, on international routes train staff must wear masks if the country they are travelling to or transiting still has this requirement in place.

Democracy at work, again: Appenzell’s Landsgemeinde returns on Sunday

After a two-year absence due to Covid, the old local tradition of open-air assembly where people vote by a show of hands is resuming in Appenzell Innerrhoden on Sunday.

Voters in the tiny canton in eastern Switzerland that has just over 16,000 inhabitants will weigh in on a variety of issues of regional importance, including funds for the renovation and expansion of a residence for the elderly, as well as for the construction of a cycle and pedestrian route.

Citizens will also have to accept or reject the merger of two districts, and a revision of the hunting law, which aims to better protect animals in winter.

Appenzell Innerrhoden and Glarus are the only cantons to maintain the Landsgemeinde, a 600-year-old tradition that takes place annually at the end of April.

Before the pandemic, the Landsgemeinde had never been canceled or postponed since 1850.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

How families could end up with less disposable income and allergies on the way - this and other Swiss news in our brief daily roundup

Published: 21 April 2022 07:26 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Achoo! Bad news for allergy sufferers in Switzerland

‘Tis the season for watery eyes and scratchy throats.

Spring can be wonderful, except if you suffer from hay fever or other seasonal allergies that pop up at this time of the year and make you feel out of sorts.

If you are one of those people,  expect to be sneezing and sniffling a lot for the rest of the week.

That’s because according to the Swiss Allergy Center, quite a few regions in Switzerland  (marked in red on the map below) currently have a high concentration of pollen and similar allergy-inducing substances in the air.

Screenshot: Swiss Allergy Center

Purchasing power of Swiss families to drop drastically

A family with two children risks ‘losing’ more than 3,000 francs on average over a year, according to the calculation of the Swiss Trade Union (USS). For a single person, the loss would amount to 1,600 francs.

This decline in the purchasing power can be blamed on the 8 to 10-percent  increase in health premiums, as well as higher energy prices and inflation, said USS’ president Pierre-Yves Maillard.

“The middle class and low-income households are likely to suffer” the most, he said, adding that subsidies paid to needy people will have to increase by 10 percent in order to compensate for the losses.

READ MORE: How Covid, Ukraine and energy costs are changing Swiss spending habits

Yet another essential (for some) consumer good set to become more expensive

We already know that energy costs and price of certain foods have gone up or are expected to increase in the near future.

Now we get the news that beer may become more expensive as well.

That’s because Ukraine is an important producer of barley, a basic raw material used in beer production, according to Marcel Kerber, director of the Swiss Brewery Association (SBA).

How much and how quickly the prices will increase depends on the evolution of energy costs which, in turn, are determined by how much longer  the war in Ukraine will go on.

The good news, if any can be found in the current situation, is that there is no impending shortage of raw materials, as the breweries operate with long-term supply contracts, Kerber said.

So cheers to that.

Another effect of Ukraine war: Increased demand for gun licenses

In some Swiss cities and cantons, requests for weapon licenses have increased by between 50 and 100 percent since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, public broadcaster SRF reports.

Cantons like Zurich and Aargau, for example, have registered “significantly more” applications.  

“Specifically, we are talking about an increase of around 50 percent compared to the same period last year”, according to Michael Wirz, police chief of Winterthur, a city in canton Zurich.

While around 80 applications were submitted by mid-April in 2021, the figure was 127 this year, he said.

READ MORE: How Swiss weapons are being used on both sides of the Ukraine-Russia conflict

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

