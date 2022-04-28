Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Robots teaching English to toddlers in Geneva and will Switzerland make military service mandatory for women? All this and more in our morning roundup.

Published: 28 April 2022 07:53 CEST
Women recruits could become a common sight in Switzerland.. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

 Covid recovery certificates adapted to EU rules

The Federal Council decided on Wednesday that Covid recovery certificates can be issued on the basis of a positive rapid antigen test or a laboratory-based immunological analysis. Because of new rules in the EU, these certificates will be recognised internationally. 

They can be issued retroactively for positive test results from October 2nd, 2021. 

“Such certificates were already issued in Switzerland between January 24th and February 16th, 2022”,  the Federal Council said.

However, “because no similar rules existed at EU level at the time, they were only valid in Switzerland. Certificates already issued on this basis must be applied for again and re-issued for international compatibility”.  

The new ruling will enter into force on May 2nd, 2022.

Swiss parliamentarians visit Ukraine

After UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen went to Ukraine recently, it is now the turn of Swiss elected officials to visit the war-torn country.

Four MPs arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday at the invitation of the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanschuk, who said the delegation’s visit “is more than a sign of solidarity”.

“They thanked us and said they very much appreciated that Switzerland adopted European sanctions”, according to one MP, Roger Nordmann, who added that it was “very important for Ukrainians that we came there”.

Will Switzerland introduce obligatory military service for women?

An inter-party committee launched a popular initiative on Wednesday calling for an  introduction of compulsory military or civil protection service for women.

Committee members say any person of Swiss nationality should serve in the military or a similar service recognised by law, such as civil protection, for instance.

The committee has until October 26th, 2023 to collect 100,000 signatures needed to bring this issue to the ballot box.

If the measure is approved at a future referendum, Switzerland would become the third country in the world, after Israel and Norway, to make military service compulsory for both sexes.

Geneva robots teach English to toddlers

At some Geneva schools, young children are following imaginative language courses, allowing them not only to learn English, but also the basics of digitalisation.

Toy-sized robots, named Emys, engage and interact with children — in English of course — but it is their (human) teacher who chooses activities, like story-time, for example, and ensures that robots function correctly.

“It’s like a lesson assistant who helps me manage the differences in levels to encourage the less able to participate and show the students how to learn independently”, the teacher, Katarzyna Butty, told Tribune de Genève.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Switzerland 'steals' workforce from Italy; government devises plans for the re-emergence of Covid: find out what is going on in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 27 April 2022 08:08 CEST
Italian border regions ‘alarmed’ as workers favour Swiss jobs

Many people living in border areas of Italy and France prefer working in Switzerland, where salaries are much higher.

This Switzerland-bound exodus of qualified labour causes shortages of skilled workers in their own regions, especially in the construction, restaurant and hotel sectors. Companies in those areas say scarcity of employees is “alarming” and describe the local employment situation  as “dramatic”.

“I could offer an experienced carpenter a salary of up to 3,000 euros”, one employer in the Italian border commune of Campodolcino said. “But in Switzerland he is paid at least 4,500 euros”.

To keep local talent away from the much greener pastures of Switzerland, businesses in border regions are debating how to make local jobs more “Swiss” — that is, more competitive and attractive in terms of wages and working conditions.

“The truth is that we should copy the Swiss model,” one local politician said.

About 68,000 Italians are currently employed in Switzerland — mostly in Ticino, but also in Valais and Graubünden, all of which share a border with Italy.

The majority of cross-border workers in Switzerland (about 180,000) come from France.

This is not the first time employers across the border complain about ‘losing’ local workforce to Switzerland:

All is well on the Covid front — for now

As weekly figures released on Tuesday by the Federal Office of Public Health  (FOPH) indicate, the number of coronavirus infections continues to drop.

Between April 19th and Tuesday, 22,730 new cases have been registered, down from 28,244 the previous week.

Hospitalisations also declined during the same reporting period, with 69 Covid patients in ICUs currently, versus 81 last week.

Since the beginning of April, when the remaining coronavirus restrictions had been lifted, FOPH no longer reports daily figures, resorting instead to updates issued once a week on Tuesdays.

But while the situation is good right now and is excepted to stay on this positive course through the summer, health authorities are already getting ready for the re-emergence of the virus later this year.

While no specific action plans are yet in place, both federal and cantonal officials  are preparing to jump into crisis management mode should the epidemiological situation demand it, FOPH said on Tuesday.

The war in Ukraine might lead to reconciliation between Switzerland and  the EU

Almost a year after Bern had called off talks with the European Union aimed at sealing a cooperation agreement, and angering the EU in the process, Switzerland might be back in Brussels’ good graces.

According to a report by RTS public broadcaster, “since Bern adopted European sanctions against Russia…there is a spirit of renewal” between the two sides.

As a result of this thaw in the previously strained relations, two high-level visits are planned this week between Switzerland and the EU.

Brussels is waiting to see whether Switzerland’s position on the contentious points that broke off negotiations last year has changed in the meantime, RTS reported.

“In the most optimistic scenarios, [this week’s talks] could lead by the summer to a meeting” between Swiss president Ignazio Cassis and the vice-president of the European Commission, Maroš Šefčovič.

“We could then really speak of a new beginning in relations between Switzerland and the EU” the broadcaster said.

