Switzerland mulls ‘neutrality referendum’ amid Ukraine backlash

Neutrality is synonymous with Switzerland, but what does it actually mean?

Published: 2 May 2022 17:13 CEST
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis removes his mask. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Recent war-related moves such as imposition of sanctions on Russia, along with suggestions from some MPs to allow arms deliveries to Ukraine, raise up questions about  Switzerland’s long-standing tradition of neutrality.

These events have prompted some Swiss MPs from all sides of the political spectrum to suggest a referendum, so the question of neutrality can be decided by the voters.

One deputy, Hans-Peter Portmann, told SonntagsZeitung that “while neutrality is anchored in the Constitution, the laws lack provisions on how Switzerland should behave as a neutral country”.

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

By holding a referendum on the matter, the population could have their say on what exactly it means to be neutral. 

Criticism has grown since Switzerland’s decision to place sanctions on Russia, particularly from the centre-right and far-right of the political spectrum. 

MP Roger Köppel, from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), said at the time that the Swiss government had “buckled”, arguing that it “did not have the strength to uphold (the principle of) neutrality”.

When the announcement was made, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis acknowledged that while the step was “unique” Switzerland was not abandoning its “untouchable” commitment to neutrality, countering that “playing into the hands of an aggressor is not neutral.”

“This is a one-time step by Switzerland, which we should not take lightly from the point of view of neutrality.”

As reported by The Local in March, while Switzerland has historically retained a strong commitment to military neutrality, for instance by opting out of military arrangements such as NATO, there has been a consistent willingness to form political alliances, such as becoming a part of the United Nations. 

Swiss pools go cold in boycott of Russian gas

As Switzerland debates how to cut its reliance on Russian gas, two swimming pool complexes in the cantons of Zurich and Bern have taken the lead.

Published: 2 May 2022 13:53 CEST
Swiss pools go cold in boycott of Russian gas

Two municipalities in the German-speaking part of Switzerland are giving Russia a cold shoulder — literally.

Officials in Zurich’s district of Schlieren announced they will not heat the municipal swimming pool as “we no longer wanted to continue to finance Putin’s war”.

A spokesperson from the Zurich pool told Swiss media that they acknowledged they wouldn’t turn the tide of the war alone, they wanted to “send a signal”. 

To compensate for the lack of warm water, the entrance to the swimming pool will be free until the end of May, and from June on it will cost 30 percent less than the usual price of admission.

Authorities of Langenthal (Bern) have also decided not use Russian gas to heat their pool, for the same reason. Instead, the municipality will use solar panels to keep the water warm.

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

