Basel to Berlin for 10 francs: Flixtrain expands to Switzerland

The low-cost company, which has been establishing itself Deutsche Bahn’s major competitor Germany over the past few years, runs long distance bus and train services.

The lines to and from Basel run from Thursday to Monday. The new line is part of an expansion of services which is set to include around 70 destinations in Germany.

As yet, Basel will be the only Swiss destination. The other two new routes are Stuttgart to Hamburg and Berlin to Weisbaden.

In addition to the 10 franc (10 euro) ticket from Basel to Berlin, other journeys within Germany will start at 5 francs (5 euros).

As the fares are likely to be promotional, it is unclear how much they will cost once the service is up and running.

Currently, tickets between Basel and Berlin can cost as high as CHF150 or 160 euros from Switzerland’s SBB or Germany’s Deutsche Bahn respectively.

Flixtrain boss André Schwämmlein hit out at the German government’s 9 euro ticket for local public transport as “immature”, saying it would lead to a risk of “completely overcrowded trains all over Germany”.

READ MORE: What tourists visiting Germany need to know about the €9 ticket

Who is Flix and what do they do?

Flixtrain is a part of Flixmobility, which is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

The company was founded in 2011 and has since rolled out bus routes across Germany and much of Europe.

Flixtrain was launched in 2017. Compared with Deutsche Bahn, however, its offering is still small: With nine token bright green trains, the private company competes against more than 300 high-speed (ICE) trains.

As Flixtrain is a private service, it will not be a part of the 9 euro fare network.