EXPLAINED: How to find cheap train tickets in Switzerland

<p class="p1">Swiss trains are world famous for their punctuality, cleanliness and for connecting this small yet diverse and topographically challenging country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The train network - along with the public transport network in most Swiss cities - is so good that many Swiss residents don’t have a car, even outside urban areas.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Known in English as the Swiss Federal Railways network, the operator is known as SBB (German and English), CFF (French) or FFS (Italian), depending on the language being used.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Viafiers federalas svizras, the Romansh name, is only used unofficially.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20170302/18-interesting-facts-about-switzerlands-fourth-language-romansh/"><strong>READ MORE: 18 interesting facts about Romansh, Switzerland’s fourth official language</strong></a></p><p class="p1">The following is a list of tips and tricks to save a little (or a lot) on transport throughout Switzerland. Here’s what you need to know.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Save by pretending to travel internationally</strong></p><p class="p1">International travel will usually make things more expensive, but that’s not always the case with rail travel in Switzerland.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Starting or ending your trip in another country can save you plenty - even if you don’t actually plan to go to that country.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You’ll just need to book with the rail provider in the neighbouring country, for instance Deutsche Bahn or France’s SNCF.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">For instance, for trips starting or ending in Basel, try changing that to Lörrach or even Freiburg, and the fare might be cheaper than the comparative one when booking with the SBB.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You don’t even need to be that close to the border. If you want to travel from Zurich to Bern, you can save by booking from Signen (in Germany) to Bern, which goes via Zurich, with the Deutsche Bahn.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">It doesn’t matter that you won’t be on the leg from Singen to Zurich - there are no penalties for missing a leg of your journey - but in some cases doing so will actually be cheaper.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Even as far afield as the Czech Republic will save you some cash - without needing to go there of course.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Keep in mind that these won’t always be cheaper, but on some occasions and across some journeys they will be, meaning this tip can be valuable both for spontaneous travel and for regular work travel.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Also if you are from Germany or have the German Bahncard, you may be eligible for discounts on specific Swiss fares, such as trips to the airport (even though you don’t leave Switzerland).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">It will only be in a handful of cases, but be sure to check when booking your ticket if foreign travel passes work on that particular route or trip.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/kajetan-sumila-dnWUjtlYcb4-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="A red SBB train in the Swiss city of Aarau, Switzerland" width="646" height="431" class="size-full wp-image-659831" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>A red SBB train in the Swiss city of Aarau, Switzerland. Photo by Kajetan Sumila on Unsplash</em></div><p class="p1"><strong>Sleep in (no, really)</strong></p><p class="p1">It might get the worm, but the early bird also gets stung by higher fares for traveling at peak hour.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">If you can, travelling after 9am will often be cheaper with the SBB’s 9-Uhr-Karte (9 O’Clock Card).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In fact, avoiding peak times - i.e. 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm - can be significantly cheaper, rewarding flexible travellers.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While this might be difficult or impossible in some jobs, the Covid pandemic has forced employers to at least consider flexible work schedules, so it’s worth asking your boss if you can change up your starting time.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><span class="s2"><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200218/what-is-actually-cheap-in-switzerland-prices-costs/"><b>READ MORE: What is actually ‘cheap’ in Switzerland?</b></a></span></p><p class="p1">If you’re on holiday or making a non-work related trip, travelling outside peak times is also likely to be more pleasant (and you might also save by not having to pay to reserve a seat).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Unlimited daily travel in particular municipalities and cantons</strong></p><p class="p1">Another way to save on fares - but which might require a little research - is by buying a daily GA pass in a particular municipality or canton.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The GA is like an all inclusive pass which gives you unlimited travel. This is available at a national level (see below), but also in particular municipalities (or in some cantons).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Often a daily pass in a particular municipality will be lower than a one-way ticket where the origin and destination are in the same municipality or canton.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://fewoland.de/magazin/guenstige-sbb-bahntickets-in-der-schweiz-11-tipps-tricks-zum-geld-sparen/">German-language travel blog Fewoland</a> notes that second-class one-way tickets can often cost CHF75, particularly at short notice, but a daily pass in a municipality will cost between 35 and 42 francs. </p><p>Day passes often cost 52 francs, which can be cheaper than a fare. </p><p class="p1">Even if you don’t plan to travel more than once, you’ve already saved money by booking the daily pass.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You can find some <a href="https://www.tageskarte-gemeinde.ch/en-us/">discounted municipal day passes at this link</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">One cantonal example is <a href="https://www.ticino.ch/en/ticket.html">the Ticino Ticket</a>, which gives you unlimited travel in the southern canton of Ticino.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Supersaver</strong></p><p class="p1">Perhaps the best and easiest way to save is by booking a Supersaver ticket directly from the SBB.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><a href="https://www.zugreiseblog.de/sbb-sparbillett/">Expanded in 2018 to boost stagnating passenger numbers</a>, Supersaver fares are up to 70 percent cheaper than regular fares.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">These fares are <a href="https://www.sbb.ch/en/timetable/mobile-apps/sbb-mobile.html">only available online</a> - whether via your browser or the SBB app - and not at the SBB machines on the platforms and at stations.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">As a side tip, the Deutsche Bahn machines will sell their version of Supersavers at the machine itself, which might be helpful if you can't get online and your journey starts off in Germany (in which case the ticket will likely be cheaper, as we covered above).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Booking a Supersaver fare requires a bit of foresight, as they are not available for spontaneous trips.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">They can however be booked for travel a few days in advance (they go on sale 60 days before the date of travel).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The earlier you book a Supersaver fare the better, although be aware that it must be used for that particular train on that particular day, i.e. you cannot take a later or earlier train unlike with normal Swiss rail tickets.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>GA Travelcard</strong></p><p class="p1">If you travel a lot, travel spontaneously and travel far, then the GA Travelcard is the pass for you.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The GA Travelcard gives you unlimited travel all across Switzerland for a year. The card isn’t just limited to rail transport, you can also travel on boats, buses and trams all across the country<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20210722/travel-how-to-save-money-while-visiting-switzerland/"><strong>Travel: How to save money while visiting Switzerland</strong></a></p><p class="p1">Some railways, such as tourist-focused mountain railway lines, will not accept the GA Travelcard, but this is a rarity.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The GA Travelcard costs CHF3860 per year for second class (340 per month), or CHF6300 (545 per month) for first-class travel. <a href="https://www.sbb.ch/en/travelcards-and-tickets/railpasses/ga/adults.html">Passes for children and concession rates are cheaper</a>.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">In order to get the GA, you’ll need to get a SwissPass (not to be confused with the Swiss Travel Pass, which is mentioned below).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><img src="https://www.thelocal.ch/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/aleks-marinkovic-aMC2hhYGKfs-unsplash-1.jpg" alt="A person walks through the station at Zurich main station" width="646" height="431" class="size-full wp-image-659830" /></p><div class="post-thumbnail-credit"><em>Many of the discounts which are available on long-distance travel are also available in major urban public transport networks. A red SBB train travels through the snow near Zermatt. Here's how to get cheap tickets. Photo by Kevin Schmid on Unsplash</em></div><p class="p1">The SwissPass is a red chip card with a picture of you which is available to Swiss residents. Once you have that, you can get your GA pass.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Fortunately, the GA Travelcard is also available on a monthly basis. It costs CHF420 for one-month pass.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This is good for tourists of course, but it might also be worthwhile if you have a few trips planned over a certain period, such as Christmas or over summer.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Considering that one-way tickets can be around the 75CHF mark, paying CHF420 for a month of unlimited travel can pay off pretty well.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Stash your GA Travelcard and save</strong></p><p class="p1">Even frequent travellers in Switzerland sometimes don’t know that you can give your GA Travelcard back to SBB when you are not in the country, provided you are leaving for more than a week.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">This will cost you a fee of CHF10, but you can get up to CHF315 back per year for a second-class GA Travelcard (and more for a first-class).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Fortunately, the SBB have counters at the airport where you can deposit your pass - meaning you can use it all the way up until you leave.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">When you arrive, you don’t need to pick up the same ticket again - just get your SwissPass reactivated by the SBB and your GA Travelcard will be valid again.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">You can do this for <a href="https://www.sbb.ch/de/abos-billette/abonnemente/ga/ga-erwachsene.html">up to 30 days per year</a> - and the 30 days do not need to be consecutive, which is great news if you travel abroad regularly or even semi-frequently.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1"><strong>Bikes, dogs and luggage loopholes</strong></p><p class="p1">There are also a few tricks and loopholes you should be aware of when travelling with bikes, luggage and dogs (not necessarily at the same time).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Dogs which have a ‘shoulder height’ of less than 30 centimetres (i.e. the ears and tail aren’t counted) are considered small enough to travel free.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20200216/weird-swiss-taxes/"><strong>READ MORE: Switzerland’s strangest taxes – and what happens if you don’t pay them</strong></a></p><p class="p1">The rules for larger dogs vary, with dogs bigger than 30 centimetres treated as either children or luggage.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">While the SBB loves to tell you how bike friendly it is, taking one with you can be incredibly expensive.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">To get around it, you can detach the front wheel and bind it to the rest of the bike (perhaps with your bike lock).<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">The bike can then be stowed under your seat, above your seat or in the luggage compartment free of charge.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p>
