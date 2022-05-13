For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Why Switzerland's housing options are shrinking, and why air travel is becoming more expensive — read about these developments and other news in our brief daily roundup.
Published: 13 May 2022 07:55 CEST
Beer: an excellent reason to visit Obwalden. Photo: Pixabay
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Why are the Swiss falling out of love with cross-border shopping and what are the Swiss actually worried about? Read about this and other local developments in our brief news roundup.
Published: 12 May 2022 08:06 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments