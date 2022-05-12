For members
EMPLOYMENT
What is a Swiss collective bargaining agreement — and how could it benefit you?
If you are employed in one of Switzerland’s large or medium-sized companies, chances are your salary and work conditions are determined by a collective agreement. What exactly is this?
Published: 12 May 2022 12:45 CEST
Let's shake on it: Labour agreements are negotiated by trade unions and employers. Photo: Pixabay
JOBS
Why is vocational training so popular in Switzerland and how much can I earn?
In most countries, young people regard universities as the best way to further their education and earn good salaries afterwards. But this is not the case in Switzerland — here’s why.
Published: 9 May 2022 16:05 CEST
