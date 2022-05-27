Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

From cancelled flights to destroyed Covid vaccines: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 27 May 2022 08:02 CEST
Hundreds of Easyjet flights are grounded this weekend. Image by b1-foto from Pixabay

Easyjet cancels hundreds of fights

In the middle of the travel-heavy Ascension weekend, the airline cancelled between 200 and 400 flights in Europe, most of them from Geneva.

The fault lies with an undefined “IT problem”.

Easyjet advises all passengers booked for this weekend to check the status of their flights.

Russians continue to vacation in Switzerland

Even though no flights from Russia have not been allowed to land in Switzerland since sanctions against Vladimir Putin had been put into place at the end of February, a number of visitors from that country have been spotted recently at the some traditional tourist destinations, including Zermatt, St. Moritz, and others.

How do these people manage to come to Switzerland?

It turns out Russian travel agencies and individual tourists circumvent the Swiss and European sanctions by flying from Russia to Dubai or Turkey, and then taking a plane from there to Switzerland, according to a report in Blick.

People who book their flight this way are wealthy, as dodging the sanctions doesn’t come cheap.

The Blick calculated  that a one-week holiday for two people in Switzerland, including a round-trip flight from Russia to Switzerland via Dubai or Turkey, costs about 450’000 rubles (6,700 francs), while an average monthly wage in Russia amounts to just over 56,000 rubles—  828 francs.

You do the math.

Government to destroy 620,000 doses of Covid vaccines

More than 620,000 Moderna doses whose expiration date has passed will be destroyed, according to RTS public broadcaster.

The reason, said health policy expert  Patrick Durisch, is that Swiss government purchased far too many vaccines.

 “We are talking about 34 million doses for a country of over 8 million inhabitants. If we remove the children and those who are reluctant to get vaccinated, we have five to six doses per person”.

For Durisch, acquiring extra quantities of doses in a pandemic is legitimate, but over-buying to the extent that Swiss authorities did is not.

“We have always planned for a double vaccination and boosters, but never five or six “, he said.

Switzerland calls on beverage manufacturers to cut sugar

The government is asking companies producing soft drinks to make them less sweet, as excessive sugar consumption can have adverse effects on health, including an increased risk of developing diabetes, obesity or cardiovascular disease.

The Federal Council’s goal is to reduce sugar content by an average of 10 percent by 2024.

However “sugar reduction is not that easy. An entire business model is at stake for beverage manufacturers. A cola with less sugar doesn’t taste the same as one based on the original recipe — and it probably doesn’t sell well”, according to Watson news portal.

The government’s goal is to “get consumers accustomed to a less sweet taste” so that they can also choose healthier versions of other foods, Watson noted.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

From heavy holiday traffic to new tests detecting monkeypox — read about this and other Swiss news in our brief roundup.

Published: 26 May 2022 08:54 CEST
Heavy traffic reported as holiday weekend begins

Bottlenecks are reported in many parts of Switzerland as tens of thousands of motorists are on the road during this long Ascension weekend.

For instance, a nine-kilometre long queue has formed at the northern entry to the Gothard tunnel, which leads to Ticino.

For travellers who prefer to take the train during this busy period, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB), is “significantly expanding” its service towards Ticino, one of the most popular destinations for public holiday weekends.

“There will be numerous additional trains. We will also be increasing the number of seats available on regular trains”, including between Zurich/Basel and Ticino via the Gotthard Base Tunnel, the company announced.

Roche has developed PCR tests to detect monkeypox

Swiss company Roche has developed PCR tests to detect the monkeypox virus, which has now been detected in numerous countries.

“Roche has quickly developed a new test series that detects the monkeypox virus and helps track its epidemiological spread,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.

According to EU health authorities, more than 200 cases have now been confirmed outside of Africa. A total of 19 countries where the disease does not normally occur have confirmed at least one case, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday evening.

Two have been detected in Switzerland to date: one in Bern and another in Geneva.

Swiss MPs call for cheaper public transport tickets

In Germany, nine-euro tickets will be available on public transport from June to counteract the high energy prices.

Some Swiss MPs are now calling for a similar scheme in Switzerland. 

“Instead of making petrol and diesel cheaper, the federal government should follow Germany’s example”, said deputy Matthias Aebischer.

However, groups representing Switzerland’s transport sector are critical of the idea.

“We want a sustainable solution — the nine-euro ticket is certainly not it”, according to Ueli Stückelberger, director of the Association of Public Transport (VÖV).

This is what the Swiss will vote on next

The Federal Council submitted the following issues to the next round of nationwide referendums to take place on September 25th:

  • Popular initiative “No to intensive farming in Switzerland
  • Federal decree on the additional financing of the old-age pension by increasing Value Added Tax (VAT)
  • Amendment to the federal law on old-age and survivors’ insurance
  • Amendment to the federal Law on Withholding Tax

The Local will explain these issues in detail in a future article.

The Swiss vote four times a year.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

