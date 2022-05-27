For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
From cancelled flights to destroyed Covid vaccines: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 27 May 2022 08:02 CEST
Hundreds of Easyjet flights are grounded this weekend. Image by b1-foto from Pixabay
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
From heavy holiday traffic to new tests detecting monkeypox — read about this and other Swiss news in our brief roundup.
Published: 26 May 2022 08:54 CEST
