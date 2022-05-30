For members
SWISS TRADITIONS
How Switzerland’s Migros could start selling alcohol as early as July
Swiss shoppers may be allowed to buy alcohol in Migros for the first time in a century, with the supermarket to announce a final decision on the issue in mid-June.
Published: 30 May 2022 14:29 CEST
UKRAINE
Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland
Companies that build and repair bomb shelters in Switzerland are being overwhelmed with enquiries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand is so high that raw materials for the shelters are in short supply.
Published: 25 April 2022 12:54 CEST
