SWISS TRADITIONS

How Switzerland’s Migros could start selling alcohol as early as July

Swiss shoppers may be allowed to buy alcohol in Migros for the first time in a century, with the supermarket to announce a final decision on the issue in mid-June.

Published: 30 May 2022 14:29 CEST
The familiar orange sign of Swiss supermarket Migros

In November 2021, Swiss supermarket Migros decided to allow its 630 locations nationwide to sell alcohol for the first time in the supermarket’s history. 

However, whether the supermarkets will be allowed to actually sell beer, wine and booze will be up to the regional cooperatives which govern Migros outlets. 

This being Switzerland, where almost every form of change needs to take place via a vote, delegates have been casting their ballots on whether or not they will allow the sale of alcohol in their region. 

Regional cooperatives began a voting process on May 16th which will run until June 4th. Migros announced on Monday that the final decision of the ballot will be made public in mid-June. 

After the announcement, the changes will be put into place relatively quickly – with alcohol sales permitted from July 1st, if they are approved. 

“Migros will then probably provide information about the results in the Migros Magazine and online in mid-June 2022,” said Migros spokesman Marcel Schlatter.

“Where less than two-thirds are in favour of selling alcohol, everything stays the same. Where more than two-thirds of voters are in favour of selling alcohol, the amended statutes will come into force on July 1, 2022.”

Each regional cooperative must decide individually, by a two-thirds majority, whether the stores it governs will sell alcohol. 

This may lead to an outcome where one Migros will sell alcohol but another store in a neighbouring cooperative, will not. 

There are ten regional cooperatives in Switzerland. 

As The Local Switzerland revealed in a recent article, while Duttweiler did this under a special pledge of upholding public health “against excessive consumption of cheap brandy and fruit schnapps”, in reality his decision was motivated by self-interest as he saw a special opportunity as a result of the growing prohibition movement. 

In fact, while it may seem like a seismic shift, the company has been selling alcohol through a variety of loopholes for decades. 

Migros subsidiaries Migrolino and Denner both sell alcohol and cigarettes, while Migros itself currently sells alcohol and tobacco via the internet under the Le Shop banner.

Tobacco on the other hand will remain forbidden, meaning you won’t see cigarettes on Migros shelves any time soon

UKRAINE

Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland

Companies that build and repair bomb shelters in Switzerland are being overwhelmed with enquiries since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Demand is so high that raw materials for the shelters are in short supply.

Published: 25 April 2022 12:54 CEST
Ukraine war drives sudden demand for bomb shelters in Switzerland

Residents of Switzerland or even visitors will have noticed the yellow nuclear shelter signs that dot the country’s homes and buildings. 

This is not only due to a Swiss sense of preparation and pragmatism, but actually has its origins in a law which mandated nuclear shelters across the country (discussed below). 

In the six weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, companies have reported a dramatic increase in enquiries and requests for nuclear shelters to be built or renovated. 

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that companies have been “overwhelmed with enquiries”. 

Mengeu AG, a shelter company in the canton of Zurich, told 20 Minutes there had been a “massive increase” since the start of the war, with customers wanting to make sure their shelters are ready and effective should they be needed. 

“People notice that they have a shelter in the house and want to have it repaired so that it would be ready to move into again in an emergency,” Managing Director Christoph Singer told 20 Minutes. 

“But some customers also wanted to know what they would have to take with them to the shelter and whether they could take their pets with them,” says Singer.

Thomas Kull, who heads up shelter company Lunor, said people want to know if their shelters have any defects. 

“Many of these small shelters in single-family homes were built in the 1960s to 1980s and are therefore 40 to 60 years old. From a technical point of view, these systems have reached the end of their lifetime.”

A result was a surge in demand for raw materials, some of which came from areas now swept up in the war. 

“In addition to the already tense situation due to the corona pandemic, we now need raw materials in Europe that were previously supplied from Ukraine and/or Russia.”

Liliane Staub, from G. Bühler GmbH in Bern, said the war had led to a dramatic change in attitudes. 

“Just a month ago we were smiled at during the shelter checks. Now people are beating down our doors” she told 20 Minutes. 

What are the rules for nuclear shelters in Switzerland? 

50 years ago, at the height of the Cold War, the government saw nuclear war and invasion as possible scenarios — so much so, that it passed a legislation in 1963 requiring nuclear shelters in all residential buildings. 

They were to be used “during an armed conflict, especially one involving weapons of mass destruction”, according to the Federal Office of Civil Protection (FOCP), which added that these bunkers “provide a basic form of protection against a wide range of direct and indirect arms impact”. 

READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s nuclear bunkers and does each home need one?

At present these structures are no longer compulsory in single-family houses, though the law stipulates that each resident “should be guaranteed a shelter in the vicinity of her/his place of residence”.

Today, Switzerland has 360,000 communal shelters able to accommodate the entire population in case of need.

