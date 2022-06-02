For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Citizenship training courses, Swiss wages, and other developments in The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 2 June 2022 08:15 CEST
Swiss Alpine homes have become more expensive. Image by Pfüderi from Pixabay
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
MPs vote for lighter penalties for bad drivers, Swiss airline adds another cost to the price of airfaire — find out what else going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 1 June 2022 07:46 CEST
