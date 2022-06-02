Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Citizenship training courses, Swiss wages, and other developments in The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 2 June 2022 08:15 CEST
Swiss Alpine homes have become more expensive. Image by Pfüderi from Pixabay

REVEALED: The most popular employers in Switzerland

The annual ranking of best Swiss companies by Randstadt recruiting agency shows, not surprisingly perhaps, that watch and chocolate manufacturers take three top positions.  

Survey respondents rated employers based on criteria they found most important, such as salary and benefits, pleasant working environment, work-life balance, and job security.

This is the ranking of the top-10 winners:

  1. Rolex
  2. Patek Philippe
  3.  Lindt & Sprüngli
  4.  Google
  5.  Flughafen Zürich AG
  6.  Swatch Group
  7.  Swiss International Air Lines
  8.  Pilatus Flugzeugwerke AG
  9.  Swiss Federal Railways
  10.  Raiffeisen bank

Ticino ‘citizenship courses’ sell out in a flash

Getting a spot in a citizenship training course, which is mandatory in the canton before foreigners can apply for naturalisation, is more difficult than obtaining tickets to a much-in-demand rock concert.

Once they open for enrollment, the courses, which are given every six months, sell out within hours, according to Ticino online (Tio) news portal.

Enrollment for the next course, which opened on Tuesday and “closed at lightning speed, left dozens of people out”, Tio reported.

“They should plan more courses”, a disgruntled would-be participant stated the obvious.

“They” do. The current number of programmes, around 50 a year, could be increased in 2023 to accommodate more applicants, according to the Institute of Continuing Education, which is responsible for organising the courses.

READ MORE: The ten most surprising questions on Switzerland’s citizenship exam

Wages in Switzerland fell last year

Nominal wages in Switzerland declined slightly — by 0.2 percent — in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic and inflation, according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This is the first decline since the Swiss wage index was introduced in 1942.

At the same time, inflation rose by 0.6 percent in 2021. In real terms, employees in Switzerland had to accept a drop in their purchasing power of 0.8 percent.

READ MORE: What is the average salary for (almost) every job in Switzerland?

The prices of second homes are soaring  in Switzerland

If you are thinking of buying a holiday home in the Swiss Alps, you should probably wait a while.

The reason is that in 2021, prices for holiday homes and apartments experienced their strongest increase in 12 years — 10 percent more than 2020 — according to a new real estate study from UBS bank.

The greatest increases were observed in Graubünden and Obwalden.

“You can see a boom all over the Alpine regions,” said Maciej Skoczek, real estate expert at UBS.

For the first time since data collection started 15 years ago, no region in the Swiss Alps has recorded a drop in second home prices.

Not only that, but “fourteen of the destinations studied recorded double-digit growth”, Skoczek added.

By far the most expensive tourist destination is St. Moritz in Graubünden, where prices per square metre reach mind-boggling 19,500 francs, or 11 percent more than the previous year.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

MPs vote for lighter penalties for bad drivers, Swiss airline adds another cost to the price of airfaire — find out what else going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 1 June 2022 07:46 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Legislators want to reduce punishment for dangerous drivers

MPs in both houses of the parliament have decided to reduce the minimum required period for license withdrawal for serious traffic offences, such as for instance driving while drunk, from 24 to 12 months.

The proposal for an even lighter penalty  — calling for only six months of license withdrawal — came from deputy Hansjörg Knecht, who argued that “for many drivers, the license is a necessity. Its removal can destroy the lives of those who depend on it for their work”.

However, Transport Minister Simonetta Sommaruga countered that losing a loved one in an accident caused by a careless driver also destroys a life.

A referendum must be held and the proposal be approved by majority of voters  before the reduced penalty can become law.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How visitors to Switzerland can avoid driving penalties
 

Employment: Where most Swiss job vacancies are

As The Local has recently reported, many industries are looking to hire skilled workers.

A new survey by Michael Page recruitment agency shows that Zurich recorded the sharpest increase in job opportunities (32.8 ), followed by the Mittelland region (Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Neuchâtel, and Solothurn) with 31.6 percent of vacancies.

The cantons of Geneva, Vaud and Valais experienced an increase of 30.5%.

The most sought-after professions are lawyers, banking professionals as well as export and logistics specialists. For the latter, the number of job offers jumped by almost 50 percent compared to May 2021, the survey found.

READ MORE: Employment: This is where Switzerland’s jobs are right now

Drug prices in Switzerland remain among most expensive in Europe

A comparison of international drug prices, in particular generics, indicates that medications are still most expensive in Switzerland than in other countries.

The study, carried out jointly by Interpharma, the association of Switzerland’s pharmaceutical industry, and Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies, found that Swiss consumers will pay this year about 48.4 percent more for drugs than their counterparts in France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

In 2021, the average generic price difference was 45.2 percent.

In general, the price level for meds protected by a patent is on average 8.8 lower in other European nations and brand-name drugs whose patent has expired are 15.4 percent cheaper, the study found.

Interpharma and Santésuisse compared Swiss prices to those in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Another deterrent to air travel: paying to change seats

Higher fuel prices and increased post-Covid demand for travel are driving up airfares, making plane tickets ever more expensive.

Now Switzerland’s national carrier, SWISS, is adding yet another cost to the price of tickets: from June 21st, passengers who are not satisfied with the seat assigned to them in the “Economy Light” section (where tickets can’t be booked in advance) and who want to change it, will have to pay to do so.

Until now, passengers could change their automatically assigned seats free of charge when checking in.

The price for doing so will be at least 30 francs, depending on the flight route.

In adopting this system, SWISS is following the practice of its mother company, the Lufthansa Group, where seat changes on European routes cost from 12 to 25 euros one way.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

