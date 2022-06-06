Read news from:
Austria
DRIVING

Reader question: Can I take the Swiss driving test in English?

There are quite a few things to learn and remember when taking an exam for a driver’s licence, and it's even more daunting in a foreign language. These are the rules in Switzerland.

Published: 6 June 2022 11:39 CEST
Reader question: Can I take the Swiss driving test in English?
Eyes on the road: not all cantons offer English-language driving exams. Photo by Orkun Azap on Unsplash.

Whether you’re learning to drive in Switzerland or already have a licence from your home country but have to exchange it for a Swiss one (as you must do after 12 months of residency), you will have to take a test — certainly in the former case and likely in the latter one.

The rule is that if your licence was issued by a EU or EFTA country (Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), you’ll be able to get a Swiss licence without having to take a driving test.

This also generally applies to countries with which Switzerland has concluded an agreement to mutually recognise each others’ licences: Andorra, Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Morocco,  Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, Singapore, Taiwan, Tunisia, and the United States.

Nationals of all other countries — that is, whose foreign driver’s licences can’t be automatically exchanged for a Swiss one — will have to take a test.

What you should know:

The Swiss driving test includes a written exam and a practical road test. There is no such thing as a national test, with each canton administering tests and issuing licences (which, of course, are then valid across the country).

Applications for the theory and the practical exams are made at your local Road Traffic Office (Strassenverkehrsamt in German, Office Cantonal des Automobiles et de la Navigation in French, and Servizio della circolazione e della navigazione in Italian). 

Addresses and contact information for each cantonal office can be found here.

Can you take the test in English?

In most cantons, theory exams are given in one of the national languages (German, French and Italian). Only a few — Bern, Glarus, Solothurn, St. Gallen, Thurgau, Neuchâtel, Schwyz, Vaud and Zurich — offer the theory test in English.

If you don’t live in one of these nine cantons and you are not fluent enough in German/French/Italian to take the test, a translator may be present, but only one who is certified by your local Road Traffic Office. Contact the department to ask where and how to find a suitable interpreter.

As for the practical driving test, you can request an English-speaking examiner, but there is no guarantee that you’ll get one.

At the very least, you should learn basic driving terms — such as right and left turns, lane change, parking instructions, etc. — in the local language.

These will be taught to you if you take your driving lessons in German, French, or Italian (rather than English), which may prove more difficult to begin with, but will prove useful when the time comes to pass your exams.

COST OF LIVING

Reader question: Can I leave Switzerland to fill up my car in Germany?

From Wednesday, June 1st, Germany will reduce taxes on petrol by around 30 cents per litre. Can Swiss residents cross the border and fill up?

Published: 31 May 2022 16:37 CEST
Reader question: Can I leave Switzerland to fill up my car in Germany?

Among many of the common items to be hit with inflation over the past few months, perhaps the most painful has been the cost of petrol. 

While drivers are all to aware of the price hike when they visit the pump, even people without cars have been hit due to the flow on effect of increases in the cost of petrol. 

To soften the blow, the German government has put in place a temporary reduction in tax on petrol and diesel across the country. 

Petrol costs will fall by around 30 cents per litre – or as much as 35 cents including VAT – while diesel costs have been slashed by 17 cents per litre. 

Can Swiss drivers cross into Germany and fill up?

Yes. Germany will not charge foreign drivers different amounts, meaning everyone can benefit from the tax cut. 

Some countries, like Hungary, have restricted fuel discounts only to locals, however Germany has declined to do so. 

German automobile club ADAC expects a significant increase in Swiss customers for German petrol stations. 

Is a similar plan being considered in Switzerland? 

Some Swiss petrol stations have complained about the German government’s decision, saying they fear significant losses if customers decide to cross the border and fill up. 

A similar decision by the Italian government saw drivers flock over the border, with fuel companies in the southern canton of Ticino saying they saw a 35 percent drop in customers. 

The Swiss government is currently considering a tax cut. The issue will be debated in mid-June, with the populist Swiss People’s Party advocating for a cut in costs. 

National Councillor Franz Grüter said the government should do more to release the pressure. 

“The pressure is enormous, I know people who turn off the gas pump because they don’t know how to pay for the gas. The federal government collects hundreds of millions of francs in additional taxes because fuel prices are so high.”

If implemented however, the impact of such a change would be less significant than in Germany, as Switzerland already has comparatively low tax on fuel. 

Only Austria has lower fuel taxes than Switzerland (among Switzerland’s neighbours).

