Which flights have SWISS airlines cut ahead of summer season?
Just as people are getting ready for holiday travel abroad, Switzerland’s national airline Swiss is reducing or canceling altogether some of its scheduled flights or outsourcing them to other carriers. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 8 June 2022 10:31 CEST
You can demand a refund if your SWISS flight is cancelled. Photo: Daria Shevtsova / Pexels
How airports across Europe have been hit by travel chaos
Long queues, delays, and even cancellations: European airports have been chaotic ahead of the summer holidays. Here is what you need to know.
Published: 1 June 2022 17:16 CEST
