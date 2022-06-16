For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
No passports for Swiss-born foreigners, and chaos continues after air traffic glitch: find out what's going on on Thursday in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 16 June 2022 08:07 CEST
Being born in Switzerland doesn't guarantee a Swiss passport. Image by anncapictures from Pixabay
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
From Swiss airport shutdown to more expensive air travel: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 15 June 2022 08:25 CEST
Updated: 15 June 2022 10:27 CEST
