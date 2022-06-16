Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

No passports for Swiss-born foreigners, and chaos continues after air traffic glitch: find out what's going on on Thursday in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 16 June 2022 08:07 CEST
Being born in Switzerland doesn't guarantee a Swiss passport. Image by anncapictures from Pixabay

Young foreigners born in Switzerland will not be Swiss

The National Council rejected on Wednesday a parliamentary initiative to allow children born in Switzerland to foreign parents to become Swiss from the age of 18.

However, while the proposal had the unanimous backing of left-wing parties, their right-wing counterparts argued that “the mere fact of being born in Switzerland and having grown up here is not always a sufficient to guarantee of integration”.

Unlike many other countries like the United States or Canada, being born in Switzerland doesn’t automatically mean the person is Swiss.

If their parents were born abroad and still hold foreign passports, a person will not obtain Swiss citizenship by birth. 

READ MORE: Will Swiss-born foreigners be granted automatic citizenship?

Air traffic control failure: “Several days to return to normal”

While a computer glitch that grounded all flights at Zurich and Geneva airports for several hours on Wednesday had been resolved, “after such chaos, it will take days to get back to normal”, according to MP Thomas Hurter, who is also an aviation expert.

That’s because “airlines must repatriate their planes and cabin crews, and take care of the [stranded] passengers”.

While he said a cyberattack is probably not behind the failure — the cause of which is still under investigation — the fact that “such an important system suddenly doesn’t work shows we are ultimately very fragile”.

READ MORE: Why did Swiss air traffic control fail and what’s ahead for passengers?
 

Government office to examine increases in petrol and diesel prices

Switzerland’s official “Price Monitor” Stefan Meierhans will look into the “massive increase” in petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland in recent months, focusing particularly on profits of the energy sector.

“There are figures showing that refineries are cashing in record margins”, he told public broadcaster RTS, adding that a survey showed that Swiss and Norwegian petrol stations had the highest gross margins in Europe.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs
 

Switzerland approves Paxlovid for COVID-19 patients

Swissmedic regulatory body has granted temporary authorisation for the period of two years to Paxlovid, a medication to be used by coronavirus patients who don’t require supplemental oxygen or hospitalisation but are at increased risk of developing a severe form of the disease.

“Treatment should be implemented as soon as possible after diagnosis and within five days of onset of symptoms. Treatment lasts for five days”, Swissmedic said, adding that “no specific patient data on efficacy against the Omicron variant was submitted” by the drug manufacturer, Pfizer.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

From Swiss airport shutdown to more expensive air travel: find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 15 June 2022 08:25 CEST
Updated: 15 June 2022 10:27 CEST
Swiss airspace reopens after tech glitch grounds flights

Swiss airspace reopened Wednesday morning after a computer glitch grounded flights across the Alpine nation for several
hours, officials said.

“Swiss airspace is now open again,” Swiss air traffic control service Skyguide said in a tweet, adding “the technical malfunction at Skyguide has been resolved”.

It did not say what had caused the problem that shut Swiss airspace for hours Wednesday morning, but said that “air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming”.

Those airports too announced that flights had begun taking off.

“Good news! Air traffic has gradually resumed since 8:30 am (0630 GMT),” Geneva airport said in a tweet, warning that a number of flights had been cancelled and urging passengers to check with their airlines.

At the airport, where the first morning flights were delayed by more than three hours, dozens of travellers crowded around the information screens, with phones plastered to their ears.

Zurich airport also said flight operations were “running again”, although flight operations would be at 50-percent capacity until 9:30 am, and 75-percent after that.

READ MORE: Switzerland reopens airspace after tech glitch grounds flights

Covid infections on the rise in Switzerland.

Latest data released by Federal Office of Public Health on Tuesday shows that after a downward trend in April and May, the number of coronavirus cases has been rising for the second week in a row.

The number of reported cases has increased by 61.4 percent over the previous week and  hospitalisations rose by 22.4 percent.

The spike in cases is due mostly in highly infectious Omicron sub-variants, health officials said.

Air travel to become even more expensive

The so-called “decarbonisation process”  will increase the price of tickets, according to Sebastian Mikosz, vice-president the Geneva-based International Air Transport Association (IATA).

“Flying will cost more, Decarbonisation has a cost, essentially a cost of investing in technologies that do not exist”, Mikosz said in an interview with RTS public broadcaster.

Price of tickets has already gone up due to higher fuel costs caused by war in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Seven products that are becoming more expensive in Switzerland

Swiss job market continues to boom, but staff shortages remain

Many companies in Switzerland are continuing to look for qualified personnel, with 114,000 vacancies being advertised across Switzerland, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

This is 60 percent more than at the same time in 2021.

Staff shortages affect virtually all industries, with most available positions in the hotel and restaurant branch, as well as internet technology and construction sectors.

READ MORE: Employment: This is where Switzerland’s jobs are right now

