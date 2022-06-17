For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
From scorching weather to defining neutrality: find out what's going on in Switzerland on Friday with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 17 June 2022 07:28 CEST
Switzerland is ranked top in health care infrastructure like Vaud's University Hospital in Lausanne. Photo by Richard Juilliart / AFP
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
No passports for Swiss-born foreigners, and chaos continues after air traffic glitch: find out what's going on on Thursday in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 16 June 2022 08:07 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments