Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

From scorching weather to defining neutrality: find out what's going on in Switzerland on Friday with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 17 June 2022 07:28 CEST
Switzerland is ranked top in health care infrastructure like Vaud's University Hospital in Lausanne. Photo by Richard Juilliart / AFP

Scorching weather ahead

If you think the last few days have been extremely hot, the worst (or the best, depending on your preferences) is yet to come.

Starting today, a “heat peak” will hit Switzerland, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees in some regions.

The official meteorological service MeteoSwiss defines a heat wave as an average daily temperature of 25 degrees or more for at least three days in a row, which is classified as “Alert Level 3”.

 This is expected to happen in Switzerland from Saturday noon to Monday evening.

Screenshot MeteoSwiss

READ MORE : How this week’s heatwave will hit Switzerland and how to stay cool

MPs seek to define Swiss neutrality

The Council of States has adopted a motion requesting an official clarification of the legal limits of Swiss neutrality.

The report should cover particularly the limits of neutrality law as related to arms deliveries, NATO membership and cooperation with this organisation, as well as sanctions against other nations.

“Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine, questions about [Switzerland’s] neutrality have been raised”, said Swiss president Ignazio Cassis.

“Our neutrality is not a fixed construction. We must constantly adapt it to reality”, he added.

READ MORE: OPINION: Switzerland’s neutrality not immune to impacts of Ukraine invasion

Switzerland second in the world in terms of competitiveness

The new World Competitiveness Ranking has placed Switzerland in the second place, just behind Denmark, for its competitiveness.

The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne based its assessment on 333 criteria, such as economic performance, business efficiency, public finance, tax policy, and others.

While Switzerland slipped in ranking this year (it held the top position in 2021), the country is ranked number 1 in government efficiency and  overall infrastructure, including health and environment, as well as education.

EU publishes a list of banned airlines

On Thursday the European Commission has updated the list of air carriers which are subject to an operating ban or restrictions in the European Union, including in Switzerland.

Most of them are from Africa, Asia and South America, with several Russian airlines also included on the list.

The Swiss Travel Federation (FSV) said that if an agency books a flight with one of the airlines appearing on list at the request of the customer, the client must complete and sign the liability exemption form.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

No passports for Swiss-born foreigners, and chaos continues after air traffic glitch: find out what's going on on Thursday in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 16 June 2022 08:07 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Young foreigners born in Switzerland will not be Swiss

The National Council rejected on Wednesday a parliamentary initiative to allow children born in Switzerland to foreign parents to become Swiss from the age of 18.

However, while the proposal had the unanimous backing of left-wing parties, their right-wing counterparts argued that “the mere fact of being born in Switzerland and having grown up here is not always a sufficient to guarantee of integration”.

Unlike many other countries like the United States or Canada, being born in Switzerland doesn’t automatically mean the person is Swiss.

If their parents were born abroad and still hold foreign passports, a person will not obtain Swiss citizenship by birth. 

READ MORE: Will Swiss-born foreigners be granted automatic citizenship?

Air traffic control failure: “Several days to return to normal”

While a computer glitch that grounded all flights at Zurich and Geneva airports for several hours on Wednesday had been resolved, “after such chaos, it will take days to get back to normal”, according to MP Thomas Hurter, who is also an aviation expert.

That’s because “airlines must repatriate their planes and cabin crews, and take care of the [stranded] passengers”.

While he said a cyberattack is probably not behind the failure — the cause of which is still under investigation — the fact that “such an important system suddenly doesn’t work shows we are ultimately very fragile”.

READ MORE: Why did Swiss air traffic control fail and what’s ahead for passengers?
 

Government office to examine increases in petrol and diesel prices

Switzerland’s official “Price Monitor” Stefan Meierhans will look into the “massive increase” in petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland in recent months, focusing particularly on profits of the energy sector.

“There are figures showing that refineries are cashing in record margins”, he told public broadcaster RTS, adding that a survey showed that Swiss and Norwegian petrol stations had the highest gross margins in Europe.

READ MORE: Switzerland faces 20 percent increase in electricity costs
 

Switzerland approves Paxlovid for COVID-19 patients

Swissmedic regulatory body has granted temporary authorisation for the period of two years to Paxlovid, a medication to be used by coronavirus patients who don’t require supplemental oxygen or hospitalisation but are at increased risk of developing a severe form of the disease.

“Treatment should be implemented as soon as possible after diagnosis and within five days of onset of symptoms. Treatment lasts for five days”, Swissmedic said, adding that “no specific patient data on efficacy against the Omicron variant was submitted” by the drug manufacturer, Pfizer.

