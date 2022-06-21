For members
COVID-19
‘Over a million people’ in Switzerland could be infected with Covid this summer
Though Covid has not been a nationwide problem in Switzerland during recent several months, the virus is circulating again and rates of contamination are expected to soar in the coming weeks.
Published: 21 June 2022 13:06 CEST
Déjä-vu: Could this be part of our summer this year? Image by Marcos Cola from Pixabay
TRAVEL NEWS
Covid face mask rule on flights in Europe set to be eased
The mandatory EU-wide mask requirement for air travel is set to be dropped from Monday, May 16th, but airlines may still require passengers to wear masks on some or all flights
Published: 11 May 2022 16:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments