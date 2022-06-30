Read news from:
UKRAINE

Switzerland extends sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion

Switzerland has implemented its sixth set of sanctions against Russia, which are primarily targeted at oil imports.

Published: 30 June 2022 09:45 CEST
It remains to be seen if Ukrainians are allowed to stay permanently in Switzerland. Photo by Pexels
Protesters in support of Ukraine have their say in Switzerland. Photo by Pexels

The measures, decided by the EU on June 3rd, came into force in Switzerland at 6 pm on Wednesday, the Federal Council announced.

They include an embargo on crude oil and certain refined petroleum products from Russia.

“Similar to the measures applicable in the EU, the purchase, import, transit and transport to or within Switzerland are prohibited”, the government said.  

“In addition, the embargo provides for a ban on the provision of services, including insurance or reinsurance, in connection with the transport of oil and certain Russian petroleum products”.  

The provision of services such as accounting, public relations and business consultancy to the Russian government is now also banned, in addition to advertising content produced or broadcast by official Russian media such as Russia Today or Sputnik.

Swiss government under fire for Ukraine action

The Swiss government has faced criticism on both sides for its actions after the Ukraine invasion. 

Initially, the government faced criticism both domestically and abroad for putting in place the sanctions, which some said amounted to an erosion of the long-standing principle of neutrality. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

When the announcement was made, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis acknowledged that while the step was “unique” Switzerland was not abandoning its “untouchable” commitment to neutrality, countering that “playing into the hands of an aggressor is not neutral.”

More recently, the government has come under fire for blocking arms deliveries to Ukraine made by other countries. 

Several European nations have been blocked from delivering arms to the front lines of the conflict, for instance where they contain ammunition which is manufactured in Switzerland

This is due to Switzerland’s commitment to neutrality. While political alliances can be made – which includes the imposition of sanctions such as those levied against Russia – providing military assistance is prohibited, even where this is done so indirectly. 

UKRAINE

Why is Switzerland importing Russian gold?

Despite sanctions currently in place, Switzerland imported several tonnes of gold from Russia in May. Has Switzerland broken any rules?

Published: 22 June 2022 16:10 CEST
More than three tonnes of gold, worth around $200 million, were shipped from Russia to Switzerland in May, nearly two months after the beginning of war in Ukraine, according to media reports based on data from the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security.

While questions may arise why Switzerland, which adopted EU sanctions against Russia on February 28th, is still trading with Moscow, this move is not breaking any rules.

That’s because sanctions are not targetting commercial gold shipments, even though “many banks, shippers and refiners stopped dealing with Russian metal after the conflict in Ukraine began”, according to a report in Reuters.

In fact, Switzerland is an important hub in the international gold trade, with its four major refineries producing two-thirds of the world’s gold. Interestingly, all four have denied importing from Russia after the invasion.

Meanwhile, the news of the imports has sparked criticism.

Marc Ummel, head of raw materials at Swissaid humanitarian aid organization, fears that proceeds from the gold will be used to finance the war.

The gold imports caused much debate on social media and internet forums.

One critical social media user pointed to the link between the latest shipment and Switzerland’s wartime practices: “The first things that come to mind when you think of Switzerland are dodgy bankers and Nazi gold”.

“How very Switzerland of them”, another critic wrote.

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

