COST OF LIVING
‘Huge differences’: How you can save money on Swiss credit cards
Hardly anyone lives without a credit card these days, but have you ever thought of how much this little piece of plastic costs you each year and if you could save? A new Swiss survey provides the answers.
Published: 4 July 2022 10:49 CEST
Fees and charges for credit cards vary.Photo by Pixabay
Inflation in Switzerland hits 3.4 percent for June
Switzerland’s inflation rate hit 3.4 percent in June, due largely to the lingering impact of Covid, the Ukraine war and a spike in fuel prices.
Published: 4 July 2022 10:15 CEST
