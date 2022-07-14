Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Tainted ice cream, persistent gender inequality, and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 14 July 2022 08:07 CEST
Before heading to emergency department, see your family doctor first. Image by Martin Büdenbender from Pixabay

Häagen Dazs ice cream withdrawn from the Swiss market

Vanilla ice cream manufactured by Häagen Dazs, a very popular brand in Switzerland, may pose a health risk, according to the Federal Office for Food Safety (BLV).

The ice cream may contain ethylene oxide, a dangerous substance for humans.

The affected products are Vanilla Pint 460ml jars, Vanilla Mini-Cups 95ml, Vanilla Collection 95ml x 4, and Classic Collection 95ml x 4. If you have any of these products in your freezer, you are advised not to consume them.

Gender inequality still rife in Switzerland

Switzerland ranks in the 13th place globally — below Rwanda, Nicaragua, and Namibia — in the new Global Gender Gap Index released by the World Economic Forum (WEF). in Wednesday.

The survey, which examined the level of equality between sexes in 146 countries, found that the situation with regard to professional participation, economic opportunities, and education is deteriorating for women in Switzerland.

On the positive side, women in Switzerland are faring better overall than their counterparts in France, (15th place), Austria (21), the UK (22), the United States (27), and Italy (63).

READ MORE: Revealed: The true size of Switzerland’s gender pay gap
 

Nearly half of executives in Switzerland are foreigners

About 44 percent of CEOs of companies listed on the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) have a foreign passport, according to data released on Wednesday by a financial news service AWP .

German nationals are most represented among this group, followed by Americans.

In international comparison, Switzerland has the highest proportion of foreigners in top-level positions, followed by Denmark and Finland. In the UK and France, on the other hand, only one in three executives is foreign.

Influx of patients in Zurich hospitals — but it’s not Covid

Emergency departments at Zurich hospitals are overwhelmed by the higher than usual number of patients, most of whom don’t suffer from a serious medical condition and don’t require urgent treatment.

In view of this situation, the Zurich Health Department is urging the population to consult their general practitioner and not to go to the emergency room with mild symptoms.

To avoid overcrowding in hospitals, “the family doctor’ should always be contacted first”,  said Josef Widler, president of the Medical Society of the Canton of Zurich .

If the doctor is not available, patients who are not in a life-threatening situation should call the medical hotline: 0800 33 66 55.

 “There, a medical assessment is carried out by trained staff and  appropriate medical care is arranged”, he said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Foreign residents' view of life in Switzerland, Covid cases on the raise, and a spectacular phenomenon in the sky: this and other news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 13 July 2022 07:18 CEST
Foreigners like Swiss life but struggle to make friends

Most international workers appreciate the high quality of life that Switzerland offers, but often feel alone, according to a new study by InterNations.

Switzerland ranks sixth out of 52 countries for quality of life, and is in the second place for the environment and climate, as well as for safety. Survey participants also gave high scores to the country’s healthcare system and infrastructure.

However, many respondents find Swiss people difficult to befriend, and a third are dissatisfied with their social life.

You can see study findings in more detail here.

READ MORE: ‘Suspicious of the unknown’: Is it difficult to make friends in Switzerland?
 

Covid cases continue to soar

Nearly 56,000 people tested positive to coronavirus in Switzerland in a span of one week, according to data that the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) released on Tuesday.

As a comparison, just over 46,000 new contaminations were reported in the week between June 28th and July 5th, up from 33,108 cases the week before.

The steadily growing rate of infections is in line with epidemiologists’ warnings about the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron sub-variants.

Switzerland wants to halve speed limit on motorways

In order to reduce traffic jams, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) is examining the feasibility of lowering the speed limit on the country’s motorways from the current 120 km / h to 60 km /h for a better flow of traffic.

Road congestion can also be expensive, both in terms of money and environmental damage, according to the Federal Office for Spatial Development, which estimates total loss each year at over 2 billion francs.

But the Swiss Road Transport Association argues that if implemented, this measure would create more problems than it solves: drivers would avoid motorways altogether and use alternate routes instead, including cantonal roads where the speed limit is 80 km/h

Swiss glacier closes for the summer

For the first time, the Saas-Fee glacier will be off-limits to tourists during summer due to the insufficient snow cover caused by very high temperatures in recent weeks.

Insufficient snow on the 3,500-metre-high Valais glacier means it lacks the protective ‘cover’, according to Emmanuel Rossi, deputy director of the Saas Fee ski lifts, and the exposed layer should not be trampled on.

READ MORE: Why Switzerland’s glaciers are melting faster than usual this summer
 

Super Full Moon will illuminate Swiss sky tonight

Grab your telescope and binoculars and head outdoors to watch the Super Full Moon in the dark night sky.

From about 10:30 pm, the moon will appear particularly large and will be 16 percent brighter than a typical Full Moon. It may also have a slight pink hue to it.

As the weather forecast calls for clear skies, the Super Full Moon will be visible to the naked eye, but it’s best to observe the phenomenon from a place undisturbed by electric lights.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

