Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Häagen Dazs ice cream withdrawn from the Swiss market

Vanilla ice cream manufactured by Häagen Dazs, a very popular brand in Switzerland, may pose a health risk, according to the Federal Office for Food Safety (BLV).

The ice cream may contain ethylene oxide, a dangerous substance for humans.

The affected products are Vanilla Pint 460ml jars, Vanilla Mini-Cups 95ml, Vanilla Collection 95ml x 4, and Classic Collection 95ml x 4. If you have any of these products in your freezer, you are advised not to consume them.

Gender inequality still rife in Switzerland

Switzerland ranks in the 13th place globally — below Rwanda, Nicaragua, and Namibia — in the new Global Gender Gap Index released by the World Economic Forum (WEF). in Wednesday.

The survey, which examined the level of equality between sexes in 146 countries, found that the situation with regard to professional participation, economic opportunities, and education is deteriorating for women in Switzerland.

On the positive side, women in Switzerland are faring better overall than their counterparts in France, (15th place), Austria (21), the UK (22), the United States (27), and Italy (63).

Nearly half of executives in Switzerland are foreigners

About 44 percent of CEOs of companies listed on the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) have a foreign passport, according to data released on Wednesday by a financial news service AWP .

German nationals are most represented among this group, followed by Americans.

In international comparison, Switzerland has the highest proportion of foreigners in top-level positions, followed by Denmark and Finland. In the UK and France, on the other hand, only one in three executives is foreign.

Influx of patients in Zurich hospitals — but it’s not Covid

Emergency departments at Zurich hospitals are overwhelmed by the higher than usual number of patients, most of whom don’t suffer from a serious medical condition and don’t require urgent treatment.

In view of this situation, the Zurich Health Department is urging the population to consult their general practitioner and not to go to the emergency room with mild symptoms.

To avoid overcrowding in hospitals, “the family doctor’ should always be contacted first”, said Josef Widler, president of the Medical Society of the Canton of Zurich .

If the doctor is not available, patients who are not in a life-threatening situation should call the medical hotline: 0800 33 66 55.

“There, a medical assessment is carried out by trained staff and appropriate medical care is arranged”, he said.

