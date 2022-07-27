Delays, cancellations: How Switzerland will be hit by the Lufthansa strike

A strike on Wednesday by the ground crew of German airline Lufthansa, a codeshare partner and parent company of SWISS, will disrupt a dozen flights leaving from and scheduled to arrive in Switzerland.

Around 1,000 people are set to be directly impacted by the cancellations, Swiss airlines said on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 12 flights will be cancelled on the Zurich to Düsseldorf (three return flights) and Geneva to Frankfurt routes (also three return flights). Flights from Zurich to Munich will also be impacted.

As Frankfurt is a major connection hub for long-haul flights, SWISS recommends rebooking for another day.

“Swiss informs its passengers about the flight cancellations and asks them to look for possible alternatives”.

“Should you still take your flight to Frankfurt or Munich without a confirmed alternative for the onward flight, there is a risk that you will not be able to continue your journey there for several hours or days ” SWISS said.

READ MORE : Airport chaos in Europe: Airlines cancel 15,000 flights in August

The strike action was announced for Wednesday, but unions have refused to rule out further strikes in the coming days.

In total, around 1,000 flights will be cancelled, with 134,000 passengers impacted across Europe.

Zurich airport particularly hard hit

While the impact of Covid saw the grounding of flights and a surge in the popularity of domestic travel, the world’s airports have roared back into life in 2022 – many to levels above the pandemic.

As a result, airlines and airport authorities have struggled to keep up, with the consequence being cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage.

The situation is particularly bad at Zurich Airport, which is Switzerland’s largest.

Zurich Airport saw an increase of almost 250 percent compared to last year, while passenger levels are fast approaching the highs set before the pandemic.

The following link provides an overview of the situation at Zurich Airport.

Reader question: How bad is the situation at Zurich Airport?