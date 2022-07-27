Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FOOD & DRINK

Swiss supermarkets issue recall for several corn chip varieties

Several varieties of the Alnatura brand of corn chip have been recalled by Swiss supermarkets due to contamination with a toxic ingredient. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 27 July 2022 10:22 CEST
Swiss supermarkets have recalled several types of corn chip. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko
Swiss supermarkets have recalled several types of corn chip. Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

Switzerland’s Migros and Spar supermarkets have issued a recall for several varieties of corn chips made by German manufacturer Alnatura. The chips have high levels of tropane alkaloids. 

Consumers have been warned not to consume the chips and to bring them back to the supermarket branches, where they will be fully refunded. 

Migros has recalled three varieties of Alnatura chips: “Mais Chips natur”, “Mais Chips Paprika” and “Maisrollchen Milde Salsa”, having already removed all of the products from their shelves. 

READ MORE: You are not Swiss until you try these seven weird foods

Spar has issued a recall for “Organic Tortilla Chips Sea Salt”. 

Migros has also asked customers who bought the chips from their online store, or from Voi or Alnatura shops, to return them. 

What are tropane alkaloids? 

Tropane alkaloids occur naturally in weeds commonly found in the nightshade family: thorn apple, black henbane and deadly nightshade. 

While not purposefully added, they can get into food during harvesting and contaminate the food. 

Swiss news outlet Blick reports they are difficult to remove afterwards. 

Some tropane alkaloids can be toxic, even in small amounts. 

These impact the central nervous system and the heart rate, causing drowsiness, headaches and nausea. 

Anyone feeling these symptoms after eating the corn chips in question should get in touch with your doctor. Emergency numbers are available at the following link. 

READ MORE: The essential Swiss phone numbers you should never forget

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Have your say: How much to tip in Switzerland (and should you tip at all)?

Getting your head around tipping culture can be one of the more difficult parts of visiting or even moving to a new country. We want to hear from you on Swiss tipping culture.

Published: 15 July 2022 16:22 CEST
Have your say: How much to tip in Switzerland (and should you tip at all)?

Depending on where you are in the world, whether you decide to tip or not could have you chased out of a venue or make you look like you’ve got more dollars than sense. 

While not tipping in an American restaurant will see you chased out and banned for life, handing over a cheeky fiver in a bar in Australia might make people think you’re looking for a little more than good service. 

Switzerland’s tipping culture lies somewhere in the middle – although it can be difficult to work out exactly when and where to tip, even for people who have lived here for some time. 

This is why we want to hear from you. If you’ve lived in Switzerland, visited Switzerland or even worked in the service industry, we would love to hear from you. 

SHOW COMMENTS