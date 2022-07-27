Swiss supermarkets issue recall for several corn chip varieties

Switzerland’s Migros and Spar supermarkets have issued a recall for several varieties of corn chips made by German manufacturer Alnatura. The chips have high levels of tropane alkaloids.

Consumers have been warned not to consume the chips and to bring them back to the supermarket branches, where they will be fully refunded.

Migros has recalled three varieties of Alnatura chips: “Mais Chips natur”, “Mais Chips Paprika” and “Maisrollchen Milde Salsa”, having already removed all of the products from their shelves.

Spar has issued a recall for “Organic Tortilla Chips Sea Salt”.

Migros has also asked customers who bought the chips from their online store, or from Voi or Alnatura shops, to return them.

What are tropane alkaloids?

Tropane alkaloids occur naturally in weeds commonly found in the nightshade family: thorn apple, black henbane and deadly nightshade.

While not purposefully added, they can get into food during harvesting and contaminate the food.

Swiss news outlet Blick reports they are difficult to remove afterwards.

Some tropane alkaloids can be toxic, even in small amounts.

These impact the central nervous system and the heart rate, causing drowsiness, headaches and nausea.

Anyone feeling these symptoms after eating the corn chips in question should get in touch with your doctor. Emergency numbers are available at the following link.

