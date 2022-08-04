For members
PROPERTY
Where to find property in Switzerland for under CHF 500k
Switzerland is not known for being a cheap country and property prices are higher than in other European countries, but it's still possible to find property bargains, some for even under CHF 100k.
Published: 4 August 2022 15:29 CEST
Where can you still find more affordable homes in Switzerland? (Photo by Dino Reichmuth on Unsplash)
JOBS
FACT CHECK: How accurate are the ‘five reasons not to move to Switzerland’?
Under the tagline ‘money isn’t everything’, a southern German newspaper recently caused a stir by publishing ‘five reasons you shouldn’t move to Switzerland’ for work. What are the five points - and are they accurate?
Published: 25 July 2022 16:01 CEST
