DISCOVER SWITZERLAND
How to keep safe and avoid problems when hiking in the Swiss Alps
Switzerland is a perfect place to go hiking with its thousands of marked trails. However, hundreds of people get into accidents while trekking every year, and some die. Here is what you need to know to be safe.
Published: 8 August 2022 16:55 CEST
TRAIN TRAVEL
Five European cities you can reach from Zurich in less than five hours by train
Switzerland is a beautiful country, but it also has a great location right in the centre of Europe, making it an ideal starting point for train travel. Here are five destinations you can reach in less than five hours from Zurich.
Published: 5 August 2022 15:14 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:35 CEST
