How to avoid wasps this summer in Switzerland
Milder winters and springs mean we see more wasps in Switzerland this summer. Here is how to legally (and successfully) avoid them.
Published: 10 August 2022 15:38 CEST
How to keep safe and avoid problems when hiking in the Swiss Alps
Switzerland is a perfect place to go hiking with its thousands of marked trails. However, hundreds of people get into accidents while trekking every year, and some die. Here is what you need to know to be safe.
Published: 8 August 2022 16:55 CEST
