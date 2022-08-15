For members
Which Swiss companies have the biggest gaps between high and low earners?
While Swiss wages are more equitable than those of most other European countries, there is still a significant disparity between the lowest and highest salaries in the country’s big companies, according to a new survey.
Published: 15 August 2022 09:55 CEST
Top-level executives earn more than lower-hierarchy employees. Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash
FACT CHECK: How accurate are the ‘five reasons not to move to Switzerland’?
Under the tagline ‘money isn’t everything’, a southern German newspaper recently caused a stir by publishing ‘five reasons you shouldn’t move to Switzerland’ for work. What are the five points - and are they accurate?
Published: 25 July 2022 16:01 CEST
